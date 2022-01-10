2022 Wild Card Weekend NFL Picks, Odds, Prediction, Top Model Best Bets: This Six-Way Parlay Pays 45-1





The Buffalo Bills captured the AFC East title with a win over the New York Jets in Week 18, bringing Buffalo back to titles in a row for the first time since the 1990-91 seasons. Now, the Bills will face a known foe during NFL Wild Card Weekend 2022. Buffalo begins its quest to win the Lombardi Trophy at home against the New England Patriots on Saturday in the 2022 NFL playoffs. According to Caesars Sportsbook’s latest NFL odds, the Bills will go into Saturday’s showdown as favorites by 4.5 points. Is there any value to the Bills, who have won just five of their last 20 encounters with the Patriots? Or should you look elsewhere in the NFL playoff bracket before committing your NFL Wild Card picks? Before making NFL playoff picks or predictions, make sure youview NFL predictions and betting advice from SportsLine’s proven computer model. The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, has risen more than $7,400 for $100 players on the top-rated NFL Picks since its inception six years ago. The model is entering the 2021 NFL playoffs with an incredible 136-97 run on the top-rated NFL rosters dating back to the 2017 season. The model also ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch for four of the past five years on NFL direct picks, beating more than 94 percent of CBS Sports Football Pick’em players four times in that span. Anyone who has followed it is far away. Now the model has made six confident NFL best bets for Wild Card Weekend. If you can successfully parry the picks, you should see a huge payout of about 45-1. You can only see the model’s NFL playoff picks on SportsLine. Top Wildcard Weekend NFL Picks After simulating each NFL playoff game 10,000 times, the model is high on the Steelers to cover as 12.5-point underdogs on the road against the Kansas City Chiefs. Pittsburgh barely peeped into the 2021 NFL playoffs, but the Steelers have the experience of making some noise in the postseason. The Steelers are led by their defense, which have lost 14 points or less in three of their last four games. Outside linebacker TJ Watt is the primary playmaker for Pittsburgh and is coming off a record-setting season. Watt tied the sack record of Michael Strahan (22.5) in Pittsburgh’s win over Baltimore in Week 18 and will try to disrupt Patrick Mahomes’ timing on Sunday. Kansas City has won its last six home games, but the Chiefs are only 1-4 against the spread in their last five encounters against opponents of the AFC North. The model predicts that the Pittsburgh defense registers an average of 2.81 sacks, keeping the Steelers within double digits in nearly 60 percent of simulations. How to Make Wild Card Weekend NFL Parlays The model has also pinned picks for every other 2022 NFL playoff game, and it’s identified a matchup where the line is far away. You can only see the model’s NFL Wild Card Weekend best bets and parlay at SportsLine. What Are the Model’s Best Wild Card Weekend NFL Picks? And what other NFL picks should you target for a massive 45-1 payout? Visit SportsLine now to see Wild Card Weekend NFL’s best bets from a model on a 136-97 run at his top-rated picks, and invent.

