Australian judge says Djokovic can stay, but saga isn’t over yet





Tennis star Novak Djokovic has won a lawsuit to stay in Australia to participate in the Australian Open despite not being vaccinated against COVID-19, but the drama may not be over. Federal Circuit Court Judge Anthony Kelly on Monday reinstated Djokovic’s visa, which was canceled last week for failing to be vaccinated. The judge ordered the government to release the world’s top-ranked male player within 30 minutes. But a government lawyer told the judge the immigration minister could use his personal powers to revoke the visa. That would mean that Djokovic could be evicted again. The Australian government revoked Djokovic’s visa last week shortly after he arrived in Melbourne for the upcoming Australian Open. Officials said they decided he did not meet the criteria for an exemption from an eligibility requirement that all non-citizens must be fully vaccinated against COVID-19. Djokovic was locked up in an immigration detention hotel after that ruling. The judge noted on Monday that Djokovic had provided officials at Melbourne airport with a… medical exemption given to him by Tennis Australia. His lawyers say the waiver was granted because Djokovic tested positive for COVID-19 last month and recovered. Djokovic hopes to defend his title at the Australian Open and win a men’s record for 21st Grand Slam singles title. He won three of the four Grand Slam titles in 2021 before being upset by Daniil Medvedev in the US Open final. Djokovic has been outspoken in his opposition to the COVID-19 vaccine and vaccinations in general. According to the BBC, in April 2020, Djokovic told fans he was “against vaccination”. The outlet also reports that he has pushed questionable scientific claims throughout his career.

