Valley News – Local Recap: Hanover Boys Hockey Rallies For OT Victory

HOOKSETT, NH Overcoming adversity on the road was just the ticket the Hanover High boys’ hockey team needed to win 4-3 overtime Saturday night at Londonderry.

The host Lancers led 2-0 in the second period and a 3-2 lead late in the third period. It doesn’t matter though, with Hanover picking up coupling targets to make up for both deficits. John Hill and Casey Graham each found the back of the net later in the second to tie things up at 2-2.

Londonderry answered to retake the lead and held the lead until late in the third. Facing defeat, Jack Stadheim scored the necessary tying goal just a minute late in the regular season to make it 3-3 and force extra time.

Hannover then wasted a bit of momentum in OT and committed a huge five minute penalty. This time, the Hanover penalty team had to do their job, and the Lancers were thwarted to keep the draw. Stadheim then grabbed a clearing pass, defeated a Londonderry defender and found the back of the net to give Hanover the only lead of the night.

We have faced all kinds of adversities and overcome everything. It is a real character victory for the team, said Hanover coach Dick Dodds.

Stadheim, Curtis Rice and Alex Rockmore each had assists for Hanover (3-1-1). Londonderry drops to 4-2-0 due to the defeat. Hanover receives Exeter in Campion on Tuesday evening.

Lebanon 5, Belmont-Gilford 2

WEST LEBANON The Raiders (3-1-0) recovered from a 1-0 deficit after the first period to pull away for the win.

Griffin Auch had two goals and an assist for Lebanon. Cesar Salcedo added a goal and a couple of assists. Will McGee had one each. Jack Clary scored a goal and Andrew Dannehy had an assist.

The Raiders return to action at Campion Rink on Monday against John Stark-Hopkinton-Hillsboro/Deering.

Hartford 5, Stowe 2

STOWE, Vt. Connor Tierney had a couple of goals and an assist to help lift the rocketing Hurricanes (6-0-0) over Stowe.

Ezra Mock, Cavan Benjamin and Blaine Gour also scored for Hartford. The Canes will try to keep things rolling at Burr & Burton on Wednesday.

Girls Hockey Hartford 3, Burr & Burton 1

WHITE RIVER JUNCTION Madelyn Durkee scored two goals to lead the Hurricanes (5-2-0) in a home win over the Bulldogs.

Brianna Roberts scored in the second period to break a 1-1 draw for the Canes. Durkee, a Thetford Academy student who is in her third year with the Hurricanes, scored the first and third goal of the night for Hartford. Durkee was placed in a permanent position on the second line for this and immediately delivered with the two targets.

It’s always a good feeling when you can accommodate a kid who works hard every workout and rarely sees ice age. Madelyn has been in practice and on every shift she’s performed in a match, and today was no different, said Hartford coach Kylie Ammel Young. She showed every girl on the team where hard work takes you.

The Canes visit Brattleboro on Wednesdays.

Lebanon-Stevens-Kearsarge 9, ConVal 0

KEENE, NH Lilly Gogan and Phoebe Ballard each had hat-tricks to help the Raiders improve to 3-0-0.

Claire Falcone provided a goal and an assist. Emma Leute and Greta Barber also had goals. Goalkeeper Nitara Murray made three saves in her first varsity start to earn the shutout.

Nice job from our girls to get off to a quick start. I am very proud of all our players, but especially Nitara Murray in goal tonight, said Raiders coach Mike Sheehan.

LSK will have a tougher test against Hanover in Campion on Wednesday at 19:10

Boys Basketball Coe-Brown 37, Hanover 36

NORTHWOOD, NH The costly substitutions in the final three minutes cost Hanover a chance to take a road win at Coe-Brown.

Colin Pierce made a few foul shots with 3:38 to go to lift Hannover to a 36-33 lead. Hannover then made a trio of turnovers and failed to score again as the hosts rallied to take the one-point victory.

Max Galbraith had three three-pointers and a 13-point lead over Hanover. Pierce finished with nine points. Jacob Kubik-Pauw and Kevin Pillsbury each added six points.

Hanover (2-5) will receive ConVal on Tuesday.

Girls Basketball Woodstock 61, Randolph 22

RANDOLPH The Wasps scored 22 points in the second quarter to take control against the Galloping Ghosts.

Norah Harper came off the bench and scored 10 of her 14 points in the second quarter rally for Woodstock. Emma Tarleton also had 14 points. Mikala Myers added 10 points and Lara Tarleton had eight. The Wasps built up a 31-9 lead at halftime and rode from there to victory.

Woodstock (6-4) has now won four in a row. This is followed by an uphill battle with a visit to Windsor on Tuesday evening.

Hanover 62, Coe-Brown 22

HANOVER Make those seven wins in a row for Hanover.

Stella Galanes had 16 points to lead a balanced attack for Hanover, who built a 34-7 lead at halftime. Melissa Whitmore and Jane Lackley each added 10 points. Caroline Adams and Sydney McLaughlin each had eight.

Hanover will be looking for eight in a row at ConVal on Tuesday.

Bowling Windsor dominant

CLAREMONT Patrick Kelley and the Windsor High bowling team were not allowed to be banned from a home game at Maple Lanes.

Kelley helped Windsor to first place with 216 and 279 qualifiers. Avery Bean added 160 and 181 for the Yellowjackets. Alyssa Stebbins (161-171) and Bailey Eddie (a 151 in the second qualifier) ​​also contributed high scores for the Jacks.

Second-seeded Randolph defeated Brattleboro in the opening round of the Baker bracket. Windsor went on to win a three-game thriller over the Galloping Ghosts, dropping the first game with a score of 138-124 before rallying to win the final two (200-139 and 164-148).

Hartford win

COLCHESTER, Vt. Cean Lieberman Jr. ran the Hurricanes’ pace in qualifying before the Canes defeated host Essex Junction in the Baker Bowl final to take the win.

Lieberman Jr. had 181 and 193 in qualifying for Hartford. Joey Gallant added games of 127 and 153. The Canes defeated Essex Junction in two straight strokes to take the win in Baker, 153-128 and 170-130.

wrestle Newport at Winnisquam

TILTON, NH Seth Adams and Anson Ritondo each finished in second place in their weight divisions to lead Newport in a four-team contest at Winnisquam.

Adams came up just short in the championship game by 145 pounds and lost 7-6 in the closing seconds. Ritondo was 2-1 on the day to take second with 132 pounds.

Ryan Nelson took his first varsity win going 1-2 on the day at 126 pounds. Eric Wilkinson went 3-2 and took fifth place with 138 pounds. Tommy Spiker, a freshman wrestler went 2-2 weighing 152 pounds.

WHILE BASKETBALL Dartmouth 58, Brown 46

HANOVER The Big Green ended more than a month of frustration breaking an eight-game slip with a win over visiting Brown at Leede Arena.

Ryan Cornish led the Big Green (4-9, 1-1 Ivy) with 14 points. Dame Adelekun recorded his first career double-double with 11 points and 12 rebounds. Sharpshooter Brendan Barry added 10 points.

Brown held a 35-34 lead in the middle of the second half in what had been a back-and-forth battle. Dartmouth answered with a 14-0 run to take command, a rally that started with a three-point play from fifth-year senior Aaryn Rai. Izaiah Robinson followed with a three-pointer for quick buckets from Adelekun and Robinson as the Big Green took control.

As a team, Dartmouth shot only 19-for-56 and 7-for-24 from 3-point land, but racked up 43 rebounds in the season. The next scheduled game of The Big Greens, Tuesday against NVU-Johnson, has been postponed. Next up is a trip to Penn on Saturday.

Men’s Athletics Dartmouth fifth

CAMBRIDGE, Massachusetts. The Big Green opened the 2022 portion of their schedule at the Harvard Multi & Beantown Challenge on Saturday.

Jacob Fishler set a personal best in weight throw with a throw of 15.32 meters. Nils Wildberg achieved a PR in the long jump (7.10 meters). Thomas Lingard was third in the mile with a PR of four minutes 13 seconds.

The Big Green had 38 points to finish fifth. UConn won by 201 points.

women’s hockey Cornell 5, Dartmouth 0

ITHACA, NY Dartmouth’s four-game winning streak is no more.

The Big Green (8-8-0, 2-7-0 ECAC) conceded a goal 24 seconds later, and another just five minutes later, in this shutout defeat to the Big Red.

The five goals are the most the Big Green has allowed since Nov. 13. Dartmouth returns to action at Colgate on Sunday at 3 p.m.