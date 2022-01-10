Dolphins fire head coach Brian Flores after three seasons





Miami fired head coach Brian Flores on Monday after the Dolphins’ 33-24 win over New England. Flores produced a score of 24-25 over three seasons, all the while failing to lead his teams to the playoffs. Dolphin owner Stephen Ross explained that he didn’t see the progress he expected from his team in 2021, which disappointed early on before almost driving a red-hot seven-game winning streak to an unlikely berth after the season. “I made the decision today to break up with Brian Flores,” said Dolphins owner Stephen Ross said in a statement from the team. “After evaluating where we stand as an organization and what we need to improve in the future, I found that the main dynamics of our football organization were not functioning at the level I want and I felt that this decision was in the best interest of the Miami Dolphins. I believe we have a talented young squad and have the opportunity to be much better in 2022. I want to thank Brian for his hard work and wish him nothing but the best in his future.” Monday’s news was perhaps more than anything a product of a power struggle. The palpable frustration and tension between Flores and general manager Chris Grier essentially boiled over when Flores was fired, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Monday, with Ross choosing his head of player staff over the coach his team had once chosen to try and catch the dolphins. from the darkness that marked the end of the Adam Gase era. Even with the details provided above, the firing was a surprise. Flores took the job in 2019 with a Dolphins team that was very much on the move and only seemed to increase the difficulty of its path back to relevance after Grier shipped first-round gear from Laremy Tunsil to Houston and the safety of the Minkah Fitzpatrick first round to Pittsburgh during Flores’ inaugural season. Grier eventually spent those picks tackling Austin Jackson, who moved in to guard in 2021 after struggling with tackling as a rookie, and defending Noah Igbinoghene, another high pick who failed to live up to his bill in his first two seasons. Miami then traded the first round second pick it had received from Houston (2021) to move back from third overall to sixth, giving it to prolific receiver Jaylen Waddle, Grier’s best high draft pick until now. Grier’s biggest swing and miss came in the most important position of the game: quarterback. Miami cast the fifth overall pick of the 2020 draft on Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, who struggled to feel comfortable as a rookie and pale in comparison to the quarterback selected immediately after him, 2020 Offensive Rookie of the Year Justin Herbert. While Herbert made the Chargers a contender in 2021, Tagovailoa battled multiple injuries before showing any signs of improvement in his sophomore season, which came after Grier’s Dolphins flirted with sending Tagovailoa and significant draft capital to Houston for the first half of the 2021 season. for embattled quarterback Deshaun Watson, making things much more difficult for both Tagovailoa and Flores. Quarterback instability didn’t help a difficult first half of the 2021 season, in which Miami lost seven straight games after beating New England to open the campaign. Tagovailoa and Flores were forced to answer questions about Watson and the future of the team until the trade deadline passed, after which Miami was freed from uncertainty and turned the season around, winning the next seven games to improve to 8-7. Much like the way the Dolphins ended their 2020 season, their slam-dunk loss to Tennessee on Week 17 ruined their chances of staging an unlikely run to the playoffs, rendering the Week 18 win over the Patriots useless aside from a moral boost on the way. into the low season.

