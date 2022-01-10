Novak Djokovic: Judge asks what else tennis star could have done to prove vaccination exemption | Novak Djokovic

The judge hearing the Novak Djokovics case has questioned what else he could have done to prove his medical exemption and criticized the Australian government for forgoing a deal to give him more time to defend his visa against cancellation.

Judge Anthony Kelly said he was preoccupied and somewhat agitated as to why Australian officials did not accept a waiver document issued by the world’s No. 1 male tennis player from a qualified doctor backed by an independent Victorian government panel.

Federal court began hearing the Djokovics case Monday morning, allowing him to temporarily leave detention to attend the hearing outside the Park hotel in Melbourne, where he is being held.

The accelerated hearing comes before a looming Tuesday tennis deadline from Tennis Australia for Djokovic to be included in the draw to play the Australian Open.

Djokovic is aiming to win a record 10th Australian Open, which would be his 21st open grand slam title, the most ever for a male player in singles.

He is now finding his fortune at the whim of Australian administrative law, which lawyers have long complained is piled up against those seeking visas back, including the refugees held at the Parkhotel for up to nine years.

Djokovic arrived in Australia late Wednesday night before his visa was canceled at 7:29am on Thursday morning, as he may pose a health and safety threat because he had not been vaccinated.

Djokovic’s counsel Nicholas Wood told the court the Serbian tennis star had gone out of his way to provide everything to substantiate his exemption that he recently had Covid-19, including uploading a medical exemption from the chief medical officer of Tennis Australia before traveling.

Kelly interrupted the comment that the status of Djokovic’s medical exemption was on his mind, describing it as a relatively important fact that Djokovic had been granted an exemption by a professor and a highly qualified physician, which was further approved by an independent panel of experts set up. by the Victorian state government.

That document was in the hands of the deputy [who cancelled his visa]. The point I’m somewhat agitated about is, what else can this guy do? [Djokovic] have done?

Wood said Djokovic was utterly confused when he was interviewed Thursday morning, pointing to a note he had received from the home affairs department before traveling that his request for an exemption had been reviewed and accepted.

The department says the response does not amount to a guarantee that his medical exemption would allow him to enter Australia.

Kelly noted that Djokovic was in fact incommunicado from 4 a.m. when asked to turn his phone off until 7:42 a.m. when he was told of the cancellation as the department waived an agreement to give him until 8:30 a.m. to consult Tennis Australia.

The Australian government has argued that visa holders should not filibuster by refusing to fully respond to a notice to cancel a visa.

Wood argued that Djokovic had wanted to wait at some point to speak to Tennis Australia and the judge appeared to accept that he had done so in order to effectively use the opportunity to [authorities] a little bit further [they] would like.

Kelly noted that Djokovic was urged not to contact his lawyers, which Wood said happened on the false rationale that it would be in his best interest to complete his interview without them.

In its written submission, the Australian Government argued that it is irrelevant to consider further statements by Djokovic. Wood labeled that view incorrect unless the deputy had a closed mind on the matter.

Kelly suggested, on the one hand, that the interview could be seen as an ex-post-facto justification for the cancellation decision.

The Australian government argued that a recent Covid-19 infection alone is not sufficient for a medical exemption, and evidence has shown that Djokovic has recovered and is therefore not entitled to it.

Through counsel, Christopher Tran, it argued that during the interview, Djokovic had responded to the notice to revoke the visa and that procedural fairness was not denied.

Tran said Djokovic may have pressured himself to respond, but urged the judge not to discover that this was the intention of the border police.

The hearing continues Monday afternoon, with further comments from Tran. The remote hearing was related to technical glitches in the webcast that led to adjournments or keep it closed to the public.

Earlier on Monday, Wood accused the home secretary’s deputy of a lack of evidence for the decision to revoke Djokovics visa, and warned that any flaw in the reasoning would have to be patched up.

Legal experts have warned, even after the accelerated hearing, that there is no guarantee that Djokovic can get a court order to restore his visa in time to play, and he could also face the revocation of his visa.

In writing, Home Secretary Karen Andrews has asked the court, if it sided with Djokovic, to quash the original decision, but not order his release.

The government stated that it had the power to make a new cancellation decision and noted other powers, including re-detention.

Wood filed for summary judgment to release Djokovic pending the outcome of the case. Kelly noted on Thursday that Tran had ruled out evicting Djokovic before the result.