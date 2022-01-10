With Matt Nagy And Ryan Pace Out, Next Bears Coach And GM’s Fate Is Linked To Justin Fields Development – Chicago Bears Blog

When Matt Nagy took the coaching job for the Chicago Bears in 2018, his top priority was to improve on a quarterback who struggled the previous season as a first-round pick.

Four years later, his successor faces the same challenge.

The Bears fired Nagy and CEO Ryan Pace on Monday. Nagy was unable to produce a consistent winner after inheriting Mitch Trubisky from predecessor John Fox, while Pace has been unable to resolve the team’s quarterback position since he inherited Jay Cutler when the Bears hired him in 2015. The Bears left last spring. from Trubisky, but the struggle of his replacement — rookie Justin Fields — sealed the fate of both Nagy and Pace. And whoever the Bears hire to replace them, they have little choice but to try and make it work with Fields.

You could argue that Nagy took a job with one hand tied behind his back, weighed down by a quarterback who will go down as one of the biggest busts of this generation. (The Bears drafted Trubisky No. 2 in 2017, ahead of Deshaun Watson and Patrick Mahomes.) That the Bears went 25-13 in the games Trubisky started under Nagy can be seen as a resume booster, not an argument for to fire him.

Eleven of those wins came together in their first season, when Nagy introduced a foul that limited Trubisky’s responsibilities and sprinkled a series of innovative formations and playcalls to score points. However, that model proved unsustainable in the long run, and the Bears’ efforts to stack veteran backups who could save a playoff team if necessary — including Chase Daniels and Nick Foles — were ineffective.

Still, in many ways, Trubisky was better in his 2017 rookie season than Fields in 2021. In the eye test, Fields delivered one of the NFL’s worst performances by a quarterback all season. According to the Total Quarterback Rating, which includes a cross-section of metrics from throws from third down and red zone to scrambling for first downs, Fields was historically poor in 2021. His QBR of 26 was last in the NFL and was the fourth lowest for anyone who has made at least 10 starts since the statistic was created in 2006. (Trubisky’s rookie QBR of 33.3 is number 21 on that list.)

It’s unrealistic to think the Bears’ next general manager could give their next head coach a fresh start, at least not the kind the Arizona Cardinals gave Kliff Kingsbury when they put Kyler Murray at No. 1 overall a year after the game. selecting Josh Rosen drafted. (24.1 QBR) at number 10 overall. It was only the second time in modern draft history that a team had drafted a quarterback in the first round in consecutive years.

Maximizing quarterback Justin Fields will be a top priority for whoever takes over from Matt Nagy and Ryan Pace. Photo by Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire

Why couldn’t the Bears do the same for Nagy’s successor, with a record that would place them in the top 10 draft by 2022? Because part of their deal to move up and draft Fields gave up their pick for the 2022 first round to the New York Giants. There are plenty of reasons why teams almost never switch from quarterbacks in the first round after one season, from pay cap management to scarcity to pride, but the Bears don’t have the draw resources to replace Fields even if their new coach doesn’t want him.

The Bears’ history on the position is no secret. They’re the only franchise that never has a 4,000-foot passerby, and it’s not for lack of trying. Their 37 starters in the position since 1989 equals second most in the NFL during that period, and it’s worth noting that they aggressively chased Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson last spring, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Wilson could become available this off-season, but the Bears’ lack of a first-round pick in 2022 would pose a hurdle to any kind of blockbuster deal.

All of this makes maximizing Fields a top priority for the Bears as they search for their next general manager and coach. However, it cannot be the only criterion, especially when selecting their coach. Too many NFL teams are blinded by the pursuit of quarterback “gurus,” without inspecting and vetting candidates for skills like leadership, organization and emotional intelligence. But whoever takes these jobs should know that their success will likely be tied to improving a young quarterback they played no part in drafting.