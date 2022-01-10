Ten years after catastrophic hockey injury, what life looks like now for Jack Jablonski – The Athletic

Jack Jablonski’s wheelchair was stuck and he couldn’t help it.

The wind chill at the NHL’s Winter Classic in Minneapolis on New Year’s Day had dropped to minus -10 degrees. And the cold had left its mark on the batteries that power Jablonski’s wheelchair.

The solution, as it has often been for the past 10 years, was Jack’s brother, Max. Since Jack turned from a lively, healthy 16-year-old high school hockey player to a quadriplegic in a catastrophic moment, Max has provided countless assists. And he was back at the Winter Classic, pushing Jack and his 400-pound wheelchair — 600 pounds in all — through Target Field all day.

But “Jabs” always seemed to look on the bright side since that fateful day, December 30, 2011, so he said: The view from Section 218 was simply sensational.

Despite being freezing, Jack was content to spend the evening with his mom, Leslie, dad, Mike and of course his 23-year-old brother as they watched the Wild take the St. Louis Blues on a baseball diamond transformed into a winter wonderland for the coldest outdoor hockey game in NHL history.

Jack dressed in layers like the 38,000 other hockey enthusiasts. He was wearing a green and black 2016 Stadium Series winter jacket. A blanket covered his legs and red and white Jablonski Foundation BEL13VE mittens protected his hands.

Late in the second period, Jack was greeted with a thunderous ovation as he was honored as MassMutual’s Community Hero. Despite being ice cold, he smiled from ear to ear at the recognition. The company handed him a donation of $1,000 to the