Gateshead perverted cricket coach tries to silence Chronicle after story led to new victims coming forward
A pedophile cricket coach has failed to silence coverage of his despicable crimes after two more victims came forward after reading a previous ChronicleLive article about him.
Serial predator Michael Strange has now received his fourth prison term for campaigning sexual offenses against boys.
After we reported his last case in 2020, two more victims who read the article bravely told what he had done to them.
When he was convicted of the two new felonies of indecent assault, his attorney said Strange’s family found media articles about him troubling and asked if there could be restrictions on reporting.
Strange’s representative Paul Cross told Newcastle Crown Court: “He is concerned that his family will be very concerned when these cases are reported in the press. He wonders if the court can ban the publication of these cases. He shows a degree of empathy for what his family is going through.”
But the application was rejected by Judge Julie Clemitson, who said: “In any case, I could not and would not impose a reporting restriction, but these violations came to light on the basis of reports.
“While I have every sympathy for those involved, members of his family, it is important that these matters are made public.”
Strange was “greatly admired” as a cricketer and looked up to as a “hero” by those he coached at clubs including Durham County Cricket Club.
But his reputation has been in tatters for years after his nauseating behavior came to light.
In 2012, he was jailed for six years for crimes against three boys, in 2016 he was jailed again for three years for crimes including rape and in 2020 he was given four and a half years for indecently assaulting another boy.
In the latest offenses, Strange showed a boy a pornographic film and indecently assaulted him.
He then told him that if his parents asked what they were doing, he should tell them they were watching the cricket.
Rachel Glover, the accuser, said: “He describes being depressed and then feeling terrible.
“He had to see a counselor and certain things would make him think about it.”
Strange performed a similar assault on the second victim in his car.
Strange, 61, of Upton Street, Teams, Gateshead, pleaded guilty to two counts of indecent assault and was given 40 months in prison. He was already in prison for the 2020 case, and the indefinite registration of sex offenders and a sexual harm prevention order remain in effect.
Mr Cross, soothingly, said Strange immediately pleaded guilty to the police.
He added: “I don’t want to downplay the crime, but in the grand scheme of things it is a relatively minor crime compared to rape, for which he has been convicted in the past.
He has written letters of apology to both victims, who are with his lawyers.
“He said he can’t make excuses and he doesn’t try.”
Mr Cross said Strange has a number of health problems and is on a weight loss program because he is “significantly overweight”.
