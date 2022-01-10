College Football Championship Predictions

The second conference opponents matchup in the College Football Playoff Championship game features the exact same teams that did it the first time.

If Monday’s showdown mirrors the previous one between Alabama and Georgia four years ago, then we’ll be treated to another dramatic showdown that will decide the season’s national champion.

The Crimson Tide won that aforementioned encounter on a walk-off touchdown pass from Tua Tagovailoa to DeVonta Smith in overtime that capped an eventful second-half comeback after a shocking quarterback change. It was the fifth league title at the school and sixth overall for coach Nick Saban, who followed with another last season.

This time, the teams have already met in the regular season, with Alabama knocking out the No. 1 at the time. 1 Georgia in the SEC Championship game by ridding the Bulldogs’ top-ranked defense for 41 points after trailing 10-0 in the second quarter. One of their main weapons in that game will not be available as wide receiver John Metchie III is sidelined with a knee injury.

The Crimson Tide will bid to be the first repeat champion since they accomplished the feat in 2011 and 2012. Meanwhile, the Bulldogs hope to end their national championship drought that dates back to 1980.

Game Predictions

Scooby Axson

For the sake of argument, these are the top two teams in the nation, so the rematch that nobody wants or wants to see will just have to do. It is expected that Georgia has learned from their embarrassing SEC title game performance and will at least pressure Heisman winner Bryce Young to make some mistakes and slow down Alabama’s suddenly powerful running game.Georgia 27, Alabama 21.

Jace Evans

Georgia was the best team in college football all year and looked great again in the semifinals against Michigan, but the Dawgs lost so decisively in the SEC championship game that I just can’t trust them completely anymore. I’m riding the Nick Saban voodoo in this one. Kirby Smart is 0-4 against his former boss, with three of those losing with titles at stake. The idea of ​​Georgia beating Alabama has reached a point where I will believe it when I see it. I think the rematch will be close, although the loss of John Metchie will hurt Alabama, but the results will be the same: The Crimson Tide will win the National Championship.Alabama 27, Georgia 24.

Paul Myerberg

It’s hard to see how Alabama can get another 41 points in Georgia, even if no one saw that coming the first time. But what did the Bulldogs learn? Look for a revamped approach to defense to add just enough offensive power to elevate Georgia to a much-anticipated national title. Georgia 27, Alabama 21.

Eric Smith

Conventional wisdom about beating a team a second time holds that the losing team has an advantage of motivation after its defeat. That will not be the case here. Both teams are fully focused with a national title at stake. The loss of receiver John Metchie will hurt Alabama’s offense, but Bryce Young is dynamic enough to make play against the susceptible Georgia secondary. If the Bulldogs find no rush, look for the December result to repeat. Alabama 28, Georgia 20.

Eddie Timanus

It won’t follow the exact same script that rematches never do. Maybe the Bulldogs will figure out a way to harass Bryce Young a bit, and maybe Stetson Bennett will make some nice throws. But in the end it will be the same result. A little closer perhaps, but a Tide win nonetheless. Alabama34, Georgia 23.

Dan Clouds

Georgia entered the SEC championship with the wrong game plan to beat Alabama and allowed it to be a match over Bryce Young, who was sensational. Even with that, people forget that Georgia led 10-0 early and it was a particularly disastrous second quarter for the Bulldogs to play. the attack of the Crimson Tide like they did everyone else this season.Georgia 22, Alabama 13.

Who has the lead?

When Alabamaruns

Even with Brian Robinson’s impressive performance against Cincinnati in the Cotton Bowl, the Crimson Tide still sits comfortably in the bottom half of the Bowl Subdivision in hasty attack. Georgia is third against the run with an elite group of seven up front. After holding Robinson to just 55 yards in the SEC title game, the Bulldogs should be able to hold him back again.SIDE: Georgia.

When Alabama Passes

This was the game’s biggest surprise last month. Bryce Young wasn’t fired and was under little pressure as he broke up the Georgia secondary for 421 yards and three touchdowns through the air. The Bulldogs took 41 points more than four times their season average of 9.6 points, leading the nation. The Crimson Tide will be without John Metchie, forcing Georgia to pay more attention to the great player Jameson Williams. But there must still be enough success for the winner of the Heisman Trophy. SIDE: Alabama.

When Georgia Runs

If the Bulldogs are going to win this game, there must be room for Zamir White and James Cook, as Stetson Bennett can’t carry the attack with his throws alone. Alabama limited the duo to 65 yards combined in the SEC title game and their longest run was just 9 yards. To achieve balance, Georgia’s offensive line must be better. SIDE: Alabama.

When Georgia Passes

Much has been said about Bennett’s limitations, but he threw a total of 653 yards and six touchdowns in the SEC title game and the playoff semifinals. The guns are there, especially with tight-end Brock Bowers. Georgia also effectively used Cook out of the backfield against Michigan, which could be something to watch out for on Monday. Alabama forced Bennett into some mistakes when the Bulldogs were one-dimensional. If their running game doesn’t go through, see if it happens again.SIDE: Alabama.

Special teams

When the game comes down to a field goal, both teams have solid kickers, but nothing out of the ordinary. Georgia gambler Jake Camarda gives the Bulldogs a decided advantage in the punt game, which can have a major impact on field position. Williams is one of the best kick-off returnees with two touchdowns. SIDE: Georgia.

coaching

Kirby Smart has won 65 games in his six seasons and will make his second appearance in the College Football Playoff game. He is one of the best coaches in college football. But he faces all-time best Nick Saban, who is going for his eighth title overall and seventh in his last 13 seasons with Alabama. Saban has also won all four encounters with his former assistant.SIDE: Alabama.