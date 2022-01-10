Novak Djokovic: Judge orders tennis player to be released from immigration detention in Australia





After hours of deliberation, technical glitches and arguments from both sides, Judge Anthony Kelly Djokovic ordered to be released from a temporary hotel detention facility and his belongings returned within 30 minutes of Monday’s ruling.

Judge Kelly has also ordered the defendant in the case – the Australian Department of the Interior – to pay Djokovic’s legal costs.

Following the decision, a government lawyer said the Australian Immigration Minister reserves the right to intervene personally in the case. Christopher Tran, acting on behalf of the government, said Secretary of State Alex Hawke will retain ministerial powers to remove Djokovic from the country despite the ruling.

After the hearing, Djokovic tweeted that he was “satisfied and grateful” with the outcome. He said he wants “despite everything that has happened”, to stay in the country to “try to compete” in the Australian Open. He also thanked his supporters for supporting him and encouraging him to “stay strong.” He tweeted a photo of himself and his coaching team at a track in Melbourne.

At a press conference in Belgrade, Serbia, his brother thanked supporters. “Finally everything is done and Novak is finally free. Novak was on the tennis court a little earlier, he trained a bit and that’s how he fights for himself – he plays tennis,” Djordje Djokovic told the press conference. . “Novak did nothing wrong,” he added, saying he was delighted that “the Australian justice system had come through for Novak.” However, Djordje broke off the press conference when asked about Djokovic’s positive Covid test on December 16 and his whereabouts in the days following. Djordje confirmed that Djokovic had tested positive, and when a reporter asked if he was at an event on December 17, he stuttered and replied, “This press conference has been suspended.” Next to his son, Novak’s father Srdjan Djokovic can be heard telling Djordje “it’s in court” when the question is asked. On December 16, the day he tested positive, Djokovic was photographed at three events, with none of the other participants masked. The next day, he was also photographed at a youth awards ceremony. The earlier ruling, delivered via video link at the Australian Federal Circuit Court in Melbourne, comes after days of speculation and public anger over whether the tennis star could play in the Australian Open despite not being vaccinated against Covid-19. The 34-year-old Serb flew to Australia on January 5, where his visa was revoked after the Australian Border Police found his medical exemption from requiring all arrivals to be fully vaccinated against Covid-19 invalid. Facing deportation and his hopes of winning a record 21st grand slam in jeopardy, Djokovic launched a legal challenge. At the hearing, Djokovic’s legal team claimed he had been granted the required medical exemption to travel to Australia and circumvent Covid-19 vaccination restrictions. That waiver was granted on the grounds that Djokovic had natural immunity after being infected with Covid-19 in December, his defense argued. Djokovic, who previously opposed Covid-19 vaccines and vaccine mandates, had not been vaccinated when he arrived in Australia. In his ruling, the judge noted that if Djokovic had been deported, he would have been banned from Australia for three years. The case has attracted worldwide attention and sparked anger from both his supporters and critics, with some saying his case shows that celebrities receive special treatment when it comes to Australia’s strict Covid-19 rules, which have left families separated for years. , and others who believe coronavirus restrictions infringe on their civil liberties. Djokovic’s situation has also exposed the plight of asylum seekers in Australia – with dozens of refugees in the same hotel as Djokovic who have been locked up for years and detained indefinitely under Australia’s strict immigration rules. the arguments The arguments for both the defense and the government centered mainly around guidelines issued by a federal government advisory group, the Australian Technical Advisory Group on Immunization (ATAGI). Nick Wood, Senior Counsel representing Djokovic, argued that ATAGI’s advice states that a previous Covid infection provides natural protection for at least six months — “and therefore can be considered a temporary exemption from vaccination.” He said Djokovic understood he had been given government permission to come to Australia, and had made repeated appeals to federal officials in Melbourne that “he had done absolutely everything he understood necessary to enter Australia.” “Any reasonable person would understand, and he also understood, that he ticked absolutely every box,” Wood added. Lawyers for Australia’s Home Secretary Karen Andrews defended the Australian Border Force’s decision to deport Djokovic, arguing that the tennis star gave no medical reason why he could not be vaccinated against Covid-19. The government said Djokovic mistakenly believed he had guaranteed entry and that a previous Covid infection does not equate to a valid medical reason why he could not be vaccinated. They pointed to the same ATAGI guidelines, which say that despite the recognition of natural protection, a previous infection “is not a contraindication to vaccination” – meaning it is not a valid reason for someone not to get the vaccine. The government also argued that while those guidelines suggest people can temporarily delay their vaccination after acute illness, “there was no suggestion that Djokovic was seriously ill.” “All he has said is that he tested positive for Covid-19. It’s not the same,” the government said in its court statement. Tran, the government’s lawyer, said authorities have a low barrier to canceling visas and that even the possibility of a risk to Australians’ health was reason enough. Judge Anthony Kelly, however, appeared to acknowledge Djokovic’s position, saying he was “agitated” by the burden on the tennis star to provide officials with evidence. Djokovic had recorded a Covid-19 infection in December – which two independent panels agreed was a good reason to postpone Djokovic’s vaccination. “What else could this man have done?” said Judge Kelly. What is Djokovic playing for at the Australian Open The visa debacle had threatened Djokovic’s chances of winning a record 21st grand slam at the Australian Open, which kicks off on January 17 in Melbourne. Djokovic currently has 20 singles grand slam wins, tying the record with Spaniard Rafael Nadal and Switzerland’s Roger Federer. A win in Melbourne would mean Djokovic breaks the record for the most grand slams ever held by a man in his career. That’s a very real possibility — Djokovic has won the Australian Open nine times before. Federer, 40, will not play in Melbourne and while Nadal, 35, is set to play, he has been ravaged by injury. The pair have faced each other 58 times, with Djokovic leading with 30 wins to 28. Nadal, who won one Australian Open in 2009, is number 6 in the world rankings.

Hilary Whiteman, Hannah Ritchie and Angus Watson of CNN contributed coverage.

