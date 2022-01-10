Fantasy Hockey Exempt Watch – Six Skaters to Start or Store

Every week we’ll mine the waiver thread for less-roasted assets to help your squad, whether you prefer Dynasty or the redesigned format, and we’ll also add some tips for DFS players. Finally, we’ll look at some former fantasy assets that for some reason may be overvalued in the short or long term.

Forward

Max Comtois, LW, Anaheim Ducks (included in 48.9% of ESPN.com leagues): As discussed in last week’s “Eight Fantasy Hockey Predictions for 2022,” I expect a solid increase in the second half of a now healthy Comtois. Scoring a goal – his first of the season – in Sunday’s OT win over Detroit, the just 23-year-old won’t be long in coming to land a permanent role in the top six of the Ducks. Comtois can also be counted on to deliver a healthy amount of hits and penalty minutes to his managers. Since adjusting in the new year, the feisty winger has averaged 1.9 fantasy points/play in ESPN.com’s standard leagues.

Jack Eichel, C, Vegas Golden Knights (41.9%): According to vague rumors from Vegas, the elite center could be back on the ice in the first half of February. So three to four weeks? While it’s a good idea to tuck Eichel away in an unused IR spot, there’s even an argument for benching him, depending on the league settings and your current place in the leaderboard. In H2H leagues, you want this guy on board for fantasy playoff league. The former Sabers captain could be a game-changer alongside Mark Stone and (eventually) Max Pacioretty, assuming he returns to full health and fitness. Picking him up now is, in my opinion, a worthwhile gamble.

Ivan Barbashev, C/RW, St. Louis Blues (40.7%): Alongside Pavel Buchnevich (for the most part), Barbashev has been a fanciful pleasure since December, with five goals and nine assists in a dozen recent games. Consistently prolific, the 26-year-old only failed to earn a point in three of those games. Even including the dud of a Sunday appearance against the Stars, Barbashev has averaged 2.4 fantasy points/match since December 4. If Jordan Kyrou is not available, check the availability of the less popular Blues sixth year skater.

Tanner Jeannot, LW, Nashville Predators (18.5%): He registered just 12:35 in Saturday’s 4-2 over the Coyotes and still managed to score a goal. After a very respectable start to the season, the 24-year-old rookie is making his way into the Calder talk by producing at nearly a point/game pace since December 4. Now he fills in the Predators’ top scorer line for Filip Forsberg (COVID-19). Nashville is scheduled to host the Avalanche Tuesday and Sabers on Thursday, before visiting the Bruins on Saturday.

Alexander Kerfoot, C, Toronto Maple Leafs (4.8%): A run of two goals and six assists in three games is hard to ignore, especially when someone temporarily overtakes a top goalscorer line with Auston Matthews. Kerfoot is coming out of a horribly unproductive December and ringing in 2022 with a bang, and fantasy managers in deeper leagues might as well ride with him. Even if Mitch Marner emerges from the league’s COVID-19 protocol and rejoins Matthews in Toronto’s top squad, Kerfoot should only fall back on the second scoring line with William Nylander and John Tavares. Which is also a nice performance. The former Avalanche forward will not be available for long in 95% of ESPN.com leagues.

Lawson Crouse, LW, Arizona Coyotes (3.7%): Crouse, who battles on a scoring line with Phil Kessel, has three goals and three assists on 15 shots in four recent games. Perhaps even more appealing is that the former Frontenac (and its expiring contract) is reportedly up for sale. I’d like to see what the 11th overall draft pick (2015) could achieve with a squad that scores more overall. (I can imagine Crouse himself would enjoy that opportunity too.) Despite entering his sixth pro season, the only 24-year-old has not yet reached his full productive potential. He’s worth a kite in deeper ESPN.com leagues.

Also see: Alexander Barabanov, LW, San Jose Sharks (1.5%)

defenders

Zach Whitecloud, Vegas Golden Knights (27.6%): Only teammate Brayden McNabb has more blocked shots/60 minutes among NHL defenders who have played more than 15 games this season, and we split thin hairs between 7.80 and 7.76 BkS/60. Unlike McNabb, Whitecloud shoots the puck a healthy amount and has five goals and six assists in 26 games. It all adds up to 2.2 fantasy points per game in ESPN.com’s standard leagues, good enough for a top-20 to be in the league’s blueliners.

Also see: Brett Fish, Carolina Hurricanes (6.9%)

goalkeepers

Zach Fucale, Washington Capitals (0.8%): The Capitals back-up to back-up is poised to earn his second straight start of the season (and NHL career) against the Bruins on Monday. Fucale made his league debut on November 11, conceding a single goal in two full games and one partial performance. When the AHL regulator is suggested by playing on the game’s largest frozen stage, he hides his fear well. Those in need of a goalkeeper physique, allowing for roster flexibility, should pit the 26-year-old against Boston and take over from there. In any case, he appeals to the Daily Fantasy acquisition.

Lower expectations

Linus Ullmark/Jeremy Swayman, Boston Bruins: If Tuukka Rask does indeed rejoin the Bruins, as expected, one or both of Ullmark and Swayman will see a significant reduction in playing time. With a waiver-free entry-level contract, Swayman could eventually head for the minors. There are still a few hurdles to overcome — Rask must first prove he’s fit and ready, whether in the AHL or NHL league — but a shift is appearing in the Boston goalkeeping scene.

Perhaps the career Bruin only occasionally fills in for Ullmark, who has been playing well lately. Maybe not. Managers of invested fantasies must be prepared to make the necessary adjustments, however things may develop.