BEAM Plus Platinum Rating Lights Hactl’s Path to Sustainability





Hong Kong, December 17, 2021 — Hactl has been awarded a Platinum rating, the highest level under the coveted BEAM Plus Interiors Version 1.0, for its recently completed office renovation. The rating applicable to Hactls renovated offices at 4/F to 6/F, East Wing, North Office Block, SuperTerminal 1 was awarded after a rigorous two-year assessment. Features that have contributed to Hactls’ success include the use of LED lighting, which has reduced lighting energy consumption by more than 30 percent; more than 97 percent of workstations are now naturally lit. In addition, the lighting and MVAC systems (mechanical ventilation and air conditioning) have been replaced by highly energy-efficient models, while the use of artificial lighting and air conditioning is controlled by occupancy and CO 2 sensors installed in the offices. The renovation of the BEAM accreditation was also influenced by the incorporation of a number of people-oriented features, which create a safe and enjoyable working environment. Ergonomic workplace furniture conforms to best occupational health and safety practices, while open spaces are designed to facilitate both relaxed business interaction and staff leisure breaks where a pool table and foosball are available. The adjacent Hactl sports center offers fitness facilities, a yoga room, table tennis, badminton and squash courts. A baby feeding area and barrier-free toilets contribute to an inclusive and non-discriminatory workplace. Another aspect of the renovation that contributed to the BEAM award is the use of upcycled waste material. Hactl collected waste wood from the local community, along with discarded wooden pallets and furniture from its own terminal operations, and transformed it into new furniture and art installations for the well-being and enjoyment of staff and visitors. Hactl CEO Wilson Kwong says: Our offices at SuperTerminal 1 have had a hard working life since opening in 1998, so a renovation was definitely in order. But we wanted this to be more than a simple re-fit: our ambition was to improve the working environment for our team, to showcase the proud history of Hactls and Hong Kong’s air freight industry to our visitors from all over the world, and to remain loyal to the sustainability principles of our Green Terminal program. The BEAM award proves that we have achieved all these objectives and created a cultural and aesthetic environment that should be rare or even unique within our industry. It also shows that you don’t need a brand new building to achieve sustainability: anything is possible if you are passionate about protecting the environment. He concludes: The BEAM accreditation is another milestone on our Net-zero carbon journey and inspires us to continue with this all-important mission.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.aviationpros.com/ground-handling/ground-handlers-service-providers/press-release/21252502/hactl-beam-plus-platinum-rating-lights-hactls-path-to-sustainability The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos