Week 12 Rewind: 10 things to know from the past 7 days in the NBA

1. Klay Day

It had been 941 days since we saw Klay Thompson in his suit for the Golden State Warriors – and his return on Sunday did not disappoint. From every Warrior warming up in a No. 11 jersey, the thunderous ovation when he was last announced during the Warriors intros, to Klay hitting his first shot in the first minute, and even an emphatic poster dunk for his long way back to accentuate. Thompson finished with 17 points on 7-18 shooting (3-8 of three) in 20 minutes as the Warriors defeated the Cavs 96-82.

The NBA is simply better when Klay Thompson is on the field. So happy to have him back, as did his fellow NBA players, who shared their thoughts after Klay made his much anticipated return. After the game, Klay discussed how satisfying Sunday’s game was, having been absent for over two years following some devastating leg injuries.

Klay Thompson’s emotional description of what tonight meant to him after his long journey back. pic.twitter.com/bkQHbqRY70 – NBA (@NBA) January 10, 2022

Poster dunks aren’t a huge part of Klay’s game, but here are two minutes of his best career throwdowns.

After 941 days…@KlayThompson threw a HUGE dunk on his return. Look back at some of his best slams of his career! pic.twitter.com/bSRdDsHNWR – NBA (@NBA) January 10, 2022

2. Kyrie Makes Seasonal Debut for Nets

Kyrie Irving made his highly anticipated season debut with the Brooklyn Nets when they faced the Pacers in Indiana on Wednesday. Kyrie showed no signs of rust as he finished with 22 points on 9-17 shooting to go with four assists, three rebounds and three steals in 32 minutes as the Nets rallied past the Pacers in the second half.

22 points for Kyrie Irving on his season debut, helping to make the @Brooklyn nets return! pic.twitter.com/z0XsJvsr5v – NBA (@NBA) January 6, 2022

Due to his vaccination status, Irving is ineligible to play any home games in Brooklyn, so Wednesday’s win remains his only game action so far this season — the Nets went 1-1 without him to finish week 12. Kyrie’s next game will be on Monday as the Nets visit the Blazers; the nets are already a league-best 14-3 on the road so far this season and now their lineup on the road is even stronger.

3. Mavericks stop Dirk’s No. 41 jersey

It was a night called 41 Forever in Dallas, when the Mavericks honored the greatest player in the team’s history on Wednesday night. In addition to pulling back Dirk Nowitzki’s No. 41 jersey, Mavericks owner Mark Cuban unveiled a model of the statue that will soon be welcoming fans to the American Airlines Center.

And of course the image is of Dirk doing his signature one-legged fadeaway.

4. Milestone Watch: LeBron 10th in Steals, 7th in Assists

Of the five major statistical categories, LeBron James is now in the all-time top 10 in three of them, climbing to 10th in career steals and seventh in career assists this week.

LeBron became the fifth player in the top 10 in both career assists (7th; 9,888) and career steals (10th; 2,113), along with John Stockton, Jason Kidd, Chris Paul and Gary Payton. LeBron is the only striker of those five players, and the only one of those players to score more than 22,000 career points – LeBron is third with 36,205.

Points: 3rd (36,205)

Assists: 7th (9,888)

Steals: 10th (2,113)

Rebounds: 42nd (9,967)

Blocks: 99th (1,015)

Minutes: 4th (51,121)

Games played: 16th (1,339)

As LeBron continues to rack up unprecedented numbers in his 19th NBA season, there are two major milestones ahead: LeBron is 33 rebounds shy of 10,000 for his career and 122 assists shy of 10,000 for his career. No player in league history has racked up 10K in either category.

5. Grizzlies push winning streak to nine games

Memphis ended week 12 as the best team in the league as they won one season franchise record nine straight games. The Grizzlies have not lost to Golden State since Dec. 23, entering Week 13 in fourth place in the Western Conference, five games ahead of fifth place Dallas and just 3.5 games behind first place Warriors.

Memphis is fourth in each team’s last nine games points scored (117.7 ppg) and sixth in points allowed (104.9 ppg) for a competitive difference of 12.8 ppg. Yes Morant led the Grizzlies with 27.8 ppg, 6.5 rpg and 6.3 apg, shooting 52.5% from the field and 50% from a 3-point range. Memphis has defeated opponents by a total of 138 points in Morant’s 222 minutes during this nine-game run.

6. This Yes Morant Block

Speaking of Morant, I’m pretty sure the block of the year debate will be over just nine days into 2022.

YES GRAB IT WITH TWO HANDS FROM THE AIR! Watch Yes and the @memgrizz on NBA League Pass: https://t.co/oz9UCQxdQa pic.twitter.com/ffoDNEwUX6 – NBA (@NBA) January 10, 2022

7. First All-Star Ballot Papers Released

Since the new All-Star game format debuted in 2018, LeBron James has been one of two captains every year — and he has selected the winning team for the entire four years. Will that series end this year?

Right now, the captaincy match would be Stephen Curry of the West against Kevin Durant of the East – with the former teammates going head to head in choosing the All-Star teams in Cleveland – as they lead their respective conferences in fan votes. Curry (2,584,623) has a commanding lead over LeBron (2,018,725) in the West, while Durant (2,360,435) has a smaller lead over Giannis Antetokounmpo (2,145,835) in the East.

Fan voting closes on January 22, so there are less than two weeks left to make your voice heard. Make sure you cast your vote every day, including Thursday, January 13, when each vote is counted twice.

8. Trae Drops NBA Season Best 56 Points

Trae Young had an all-ages competition on Monday, January 3, when he posted a career best and NBA season high 56 points to go with 14 assists in Atlanta’s loss to Portland. Young shot 17-26 from the field, 7-12 from 3-point range and 15-15 from the free-throw line, while also creating 30 Hawks points with his assists.

There have been eight games in NBA history in which a player posted at least 55 points and 10 assists — none had more than Young’s 14 dimes. Unfortunately for Young, he is also the only player on the list to have lost the match while posting a 55-10 game.

PLAYER DATE MATCHUP W/L PTSD AST bring young 1/3/22 ATL @ POR l 56 14 James Harden 28-2-19 HOLD vs. MIA W 58 10 James Harden 1/30/18 HOU vs ORL W 60 11 James Harden 11/5/17 HOLD vs. UTA W 56 13 Russell Westbrook 29-3-17 OKC @ ORL W 57 11 Tony Parker 11/5/08 SAS @ MIN W 55 10 Michael Jordan 23-12-92 CHI vs. WAS W 57 10 Oscar Robertson 18-12-64 CIN vs LAL W 56 12

9. Stats Leaders of the Week

For matches played between January 3 and 9, with a minimum of two matches played.

Points: Giannis Antetokounmpo (MIL): 35.0 ppg over three games (MIL 1-2). Five other players averaged at least 30 points this week: Trae Young (33.3), LeBron James (32.7), Joel Embiid (31.0), Kevin Durant (30.5) and Fred VanVleet (30.3) .

rebounds: Nikola Jokic (DEN) and Omer Yurtseven (MIA): 16.3 rpg each; four games for Jokic (DEN 2-2), three games for Yurtseven (MIA 2-1).

assists: Luka Doncic (DAL): 12.3 apg over three games (DAL 3-0). Four other players have averaged double-digit assists this week: Trae Young (11.7), Dejounte Murray (11.0), Kyle Lowry (11.0) and Chris Paul (10.7).

steal: Herbert Jones (NOP): 2.8 spg over four games (NOP 1-3). Two other players averaged more than 2.5 steals this week: Dejounte Murray (2.7) and Lonzo Ball (2.7).

blocks: Robert Williams III (BOS): 4.3 bpg over three games (BOS 1-2). Four other players scored at least three blocks this week: Myles Turner (3.7), Jaren Jackson Jr. (3.2) and Bismack Biyombo (3.0).

3-pointers made: Duncan Robinson (MIA) and Fred VanVleet (MIA): 6.30pm each; Robinson over two games (MIA 2-0) and VanVleet over four games (TOR 4-0).

10. Plays of the Week