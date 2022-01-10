Former cricketer Sehwag joins NFT bangwagon; Sign up at Rario





Former Indian opening batsman Virender Sehwag has become the latest cricketer to join the non-fungible token (NFT) bandwagon. He has signed up with NFT platform Rario – the world’s first officially licensed digital cricket collection platform that allows fans to buy and trade NFTs not only from cricketers but also from international leagues. The partnership gives Rario the exclusive opportunity to take advantage of Sehwag’s best cricket moments in the form of NFTs. “With this partnership, we will exclusively launch Virender Sehwag’s NFT videos, maps and memorabilia – must-haves for his millions of fans and followers,” said Ankit Wadhwa, CEO and co-founder of Rario. Speaking of the partnership, Sehwag said: “Until a few years ago, you couldn’t have imagined that it would be possible for fans to do more than watch the game from the stands or on television. NFTs allow them to participate and own historic properties. moments in cricket, which is incredible. I believe this is a great step for me to be closer to my fans.” Also Read: How NFTs Get Their Value He also tweeted: “Virupanti in the Rario Cricket Metaverse. I’m excited to announce that I’ve entered into an exclusive partnership with @rariohq. Tell me about your favorite Viru moment.” Earlier in 2021, Rario signed Zaheer Khan, Rishabh Pant, Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, AB De Villiers, Shakib Al Hassan and Faf du Plessis. It also took exclusive NFT rights for the Caribbean Premier League, T10 and Lanka Premier League. A sign of the growing popularity of cricket NFTs worldwide, Rario’s previous pack drops have seen a huge fan response, with a Caribbean Premier League pack selling out within two hours of launch. What are NFTs? An NFT is a digital asset that represents real world objects such as art, music, videos, in-game items, etc. It is mainly bought and sold online with cryptocurrencies. It is generally encrypted with the same underlying software as many cryptos – blockchain. NFTs are tracked on blockchain to provide the buyer’s proof of ownership. Once an NFT sells, the creator receives an amount in the form of cryptocurrency. While cryptocurrencies can be exchanged and/or transferred between themselves, NFTs are unique and cannot be exchanged with any other item. NFT allows the buyer to own an original item. It includes built-in authentication, which serves as proof of ownership. This makes them very collectible. Also read: 2021: The year when NFTs really came of age. here’s how

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.businesstoday.in/crypto/story/former-cricketer-sehwag-joins-nft-bangwagon-signs-up-with-rario-318578-2022-01-10 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos