The rumor that legendary USC Football Head Coach Pete Carroll is going to UCLA is laughable
There’s a ridiculous rumor going around about legendary USC Football Head Coach Pete Carroll.
The rather blasphemous rumor comes from Pro Football Networks Chief NFL Draft Insider Tony Pauline, and this is what he has to say:
From what I heard, UCLA could potentially try to court Pete Carroll, to bring in Pete Carroll as UCLA’s head coach.
This is the only source to suggest that Pete Carroll, who won multiple USC football national championships, is someone UCLA is pursuing to replace Chip Kelly.
First, if UCLA wanted to fire Chip Kelly, they probably would have already. The Bruins made the decision to keep Kelly after three horrendous seasons of four or fewer wins due to false claims that he was improving the team (they claimed losses didn’t matter because their losses were “close” in 2020), and because of a large $9 million buyout that they wouldn’t pay.
Pro Football Network’s Cam Mellor explains why he and Pauline are speculating that UCLA is letting the poor head coach go:
It’s simple: January 15th is just around the corner. That day marks the last day of Kelly’s fourth year as UCLA head coach and turns the page to the fifth and final year of his contract. It also means when his mutual buy-in out of $9 million. Both parties are free to walk away from each other without owing any money.”
–Dear camera, Pro Football Network
Yet very few college football programs in the current game wait a month and a half to fire their coach. It means that other teams have been preparing for next season for a month and a half longer than they have, and/or their recruitment would have to be reset after a month and a half of work. And if UCLA were to potentially fire Kelly and not land Carroll, then they would also try to recruit without a coach until they find a lesser candidate.
Besides, there’s absolutely no reason why Carroll would want to go to UCLA. He is one of the greatest college football coaches in history; achieving great achievements at SC, such as coaching seven consecutive top four AP polls from 2002 to 2008, winning four Rose Bowls and two Orange Bowls in that span.
He’s not going to a bland football show like UCLA, who have won a total of just 613 games in their entire existence (just 61st in college football history). UCLA has a depressing win rate of 0.458 in bowl games, which is 59th all-time. Their record of .577 is also very sad as it places only 38th in CFB history.
It would be quite a step back from all four of Carroll’s last four Head Coaching jobs, all of which were at USC or in the NFL. It certainly looks like Carroll could be fired from Seattle after this season, but he’s too strong a coach to go to UCLA if they want to make a smashing hire. They probably won’t even want to, considering he’s 70 years old and hasn’t played in college since he first joined the NFL in 2010.
However, if teams were to take a shot at Carroll, he would qualify for WAY more programs than the very disappointing Bruin program, which hasn’t finished a season in the AP poll since 2014.
