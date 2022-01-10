Australian judge restores visa for tennis star Novak Djokovics, but saga is not over yet

Fans of Serbian tennis star Novak Djokovic react to news of his quashed ruling outside federal court ahead of the Australian Open in Melbourne, Australia, Monday, January 10, 2022.Hamish Blair/The Associated Press

Novak Djokovic returned to the tennis court for training on Monday, having won a legal battle to stay in Australia and play in the Australian Open after his exemption from the strict coronavirus vaccine rules was called into question. But the government still threatens to revoke his visa and deport him.

Federal Circuit Court Judge Anthony Kelly reinstated Djokovics’ visa, which was revoked last week after his arrival because officials said he was not eligible for an exception to a rule that all non-citizens must be fully vaccinated. Djokovics lawyers say that since he recently recovered from COVID-19, he has not needed to be vaccinated, and court documents say he has not.

The judge ruled that the No. 1 player had not been given enough time to talk to his lawyers before the decision was made and ordered the government to release him from a quarantine hotel in Melbourne where he has spent the past four nights.

But government attorney Christopher Tran told the judge the immigration secretary will consider exercising a personal cancellation power.

That would mean the nine-time Australian Open winner and defending champion could be expelled again and miss the tournament, which starts on January 17. It could also exclude him from the country for three years.

Late Monday night, Djokovic tweeted a photo of him and his team appearing on one of the main show courts of the tournament. He was already training again, his brother told reporters in Serbia.

I am happy and grateful that the judge overturned my visa cancellation. Despite everything that has happened, I want to stay and try to compete at the AustralianOpen, Djokovic said in the post.

A screenshot of a Twitter post by Serbian tennis player Novak Djokovic after he won a lawsuit to stay in Australia.TWITTER/DJOKERNOLE/Reuters

The back and forth has gripped the world and caused a stir in Australia, where many initially denounced the news that Djokovic, who was an outspoken skeptic of vaccines, had been granted an exemption from strict rules to compete in Melbourne. Many felt the star received special treatment as unvaccinated Australians face severe travel and quarantine restrictions. Melbourne, in particular, has faced severe restrictions and is one of the world’s most closed-off cities.

But when border police blocked the 34-year-old on arrival, others cried and said he was being made a scapegoat by an Australian government criticized for its recent handling of the pandemic.

The brother of tennis stars, Djordje Djokovic, told the television network Prva in Belgrade, Serbia: This is absolutely political, this was all political.

Spanish tennis star Rafael Nadal called the controversy a circus and said he supported the decision to allow his rival to play in Melbourne.

Other than agreeing or disagreeing with Djokovic on certain things, there is no doubt that justice has spoken and said he has the right to participate in the Australian Open, Nadal said during an interview with Spanish radio station Onda on Monday. cero.

Prime Minister Scott Morrisons’ Conservative government is seeking reelection to a fourth term in polls expected in May.

While his administration has been widely acclaimed for containing the nation’s COVID-19 death toll at the start of the pandemic, he has recently relaxed some rules, just as the number of omicron cases has risen rapidly. He has been criticized for that strategy, as well as for the shortage of rapid antigen tests and for refusing to make the tests available to everyone for free.

During Monday’s court hearing, Djokovics’ lawyers argued that their client did not need proof of vaccination because he had proof that he had been infected with the coronavirus last month.

Australian medical authorities have ruled that people infected with COVID-19 within six months can receive a temporary exemption from the vaccination rule.

Judge Kelly noted that Djokovic had provided officials at Melbourne airport with a medical waiver given to him by Tennis Australia and two medical panels.

The point I’m slightly agitated about is what else could this guy have done? Kelly asked Djokovic’s lawyer, Nick Wood.

Wood agreed that his client couldn’t have done more, noting that the transcripts of Djokovic’s interview with Border Force officials and his own affidavit showed that he had repeatedly told officers that he had done everything he could do. thought it was required of him.

Djokovics’ lawyers called the cancellation seriously illogical.

But home secretary Andrews’ lawyers said in their speech that the vaccination waiver could only be granted to travelers who had recovered from a severe attack from COVID-19.

There is no suggestion that the applicant (Djokovic) had an acute serious medical condition in December when he tested positive, the written submission said.

Ultimately, however, government lawyers admitted that the decision to interview Djokovic in the early hours of Thursday and revoke his visa before he could contact Tennis Australia or his lawyers was unreasonable.

Djokovic was told at 5:20 a.m. on Thursday that he had until 8:30 a.m. to respond to a notice of intention to revoke his visa. His comments were instead solicited at 6:14 a.m.

The decision to revoke his visa was made just over an hour later.

Secretary Andrews did not immediately respond to a request for comment. But a spokesperson for Minister of Immigration, Citizenship, Migrant Services and Multicultural Affairs, Alex Hawke, acknowledged the court’s decision, adding that ministers’ personal discretion remains at play.

The minister is currently considering the matter and the process is still ongoing, the spokesman said.

Still, the Djokovics family declared the victory at a press conference in Belgrade, Serbia.

This is his biggest win, bigger than any Grand Slam he has won, said his mother, Dijana Djokovic.

The virtual hearing crashed multiple times due to an overwhelming number of people from around the world trying to watch the procedure.

At one point, an expired court link was apparently hacked and pornography broadcast, the website The New Daily News reported.

Djokovic has 20 Grand Slam singles titles, a men’s record he shares with Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal.