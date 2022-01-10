Lions, offensive coordinator Anthony Lynn split after one season





Anthony Lynn is out of Detroit after just one season with the club. The Lions and the offensive coordinator were set to part ways after the team’s Week 18 game against the Green Bay Packers, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Sunday morning, according to sources. Head coach Dan Campbell officially announced the move on Monday in conversation with reporters. Lynn was hired by Campbell in January 2021 after a four-year stint as head coach. Lynn, a former NFL runback for eight seasons and assistant coach for 17 campaigns, was hired as the head coach of the Los Angeles Chargers in 2017. He spent four seasons in LA, leading the Bolts to a 33-31 record and one postseason appearance in their new hometown. Lynn was fired after a second consecutive sub-.500 season in 2020. In Detroit, Lynn was one of several former players hired as coaches under Campbell, a former NFL tight end and first-time head coach himself. He was joined by Duce Staley (assistant HC), Aaron Glenn (defensive coordinator), Mark Brunell (quarterbacks) and Antwaan Randle El (wide receivers). The Lions offense, led by Lynn quarterback Jared Goff, ran back D’Andre Swift and tight end TJ Hockenson, struggled to propel Detroit to many wins and broke 20 points just once in the first 11 games. The Lions go into Week 18 in 22nd place in total offense and 28th in scoring offense; Detroit’s third-down and red zone attacks were also among the worst in the league. Things got so dire for Lynn and the Lions that the OC was stripped of its play-calling duties in November after Detroit’s 0-8-1 start. Campbell took the offensive reins, a move Lynn did not consider a “relegation” at the time. “I’ve been in Dan’s shoes, and if I was 0-8 and I need to boost my team, then as an attacking guy I probably would have done the same thing, to be honest, and I have,” Lynn said. his if I didn’t agree with what he was doing.” Now Lynn gets the chance to find a spark with a new team, either as an offensive coordinator, running backs coach or even head coach.

