India in South Africa | Test cricket still breathes, thanks to players like Elgar

The story of the South African skipper is about heart and struggle, getting through the pain



Dean Elgar is the connection between the current South African side and the formidable Proteas team of the past. When Elgar made his Test debut, against Australia in Perth, 2012, the South African batting line-up consisted of Graeme Smith, Hashim Amla, Jacques Kallis, AB de Villiers and Faf du Plessis. Interestingly, Elgar batted at number 6, the innings opened by Smith and Alviro Petersen. Elgar picked up a pair on his Test debut, fired by Mitchell Johnson in both innings. From there he fought back, worked his way up the ranks and is today Captain Courageous. Adversity always fueled his combative instincts. Hailing from an obscure mining town of Welcome to the Free State, he captained the country under-19 team and then spent seven years in domestic cricket before earning the South African cap. Elgar understands the value of the Proteas cap. Today, Elgar has 4,541 runs of 71 tests at 40:25, often open in demanding, seamy conditions. But then again, Elgar’s story is not one of numbers. It’s about heart and battle, enduring pain, playing as if your life depended on the innings. You see Elgar, now 34, dealt blow after blow on a hateful Wanderers pitch and you know that despite young cricketers leaving the longest format for lucrative T20 competitions, Test cricket is very much alive. Elgar is a fearless batter, who, by enduring blows to his body and helmet grill, can remain steadfast, take responsibility and carry South Africa on his shoulders for one of its greatest test wins with a monumental unbeaten 96. You look at cricket history and you find these blood and guts herds. England’s Brian Close was one such player. And Colin Cowdrey was already past his prime when he went down and faced a barrage of short bowling balls from Jeff Thomson and Dennis Lilllee, taking several blows to his frame. India’s own Mohinder Amarnath was as brave as they come. A journalist, who met a shirtless Mohinder after a day playing in Pakistan during the days of Imran Khan & Co., saw his body covered in red spots. Elgar has been more than a brave batter. He has been an inspiring captain who can keep a team together and excite fast bowlers like Kagiso Rabada to let go. As a batter, he has his own game. He appears to be beaten, but subtly retracts his bat at the last possible moment, something that was another left-hander from the past, which Larry Gomes was adept at. You see the never-say-die Elgar fighting the crease and you realize Test cricket is still breathing.

