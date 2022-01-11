NFL FIRES

Coaches fired in Miami, Chicago, Minnesota

UNDATED (AP) Consecutive winning seasons weren’t enough for Brian Flores to keep his job as coach of the Miami Dolphins. The Dolphins fired Flores in a somewhat surprising move that came less than 24 hours after the team finished a 9-8 season.

Flores went 24-25 in his three seasons in Miami, never making the playoffs in any of those seasons, but finished this year with eight wins in their last nine games. Miami started 0-7 in its first season, 1-3 last season and 1-7 this season. But it always found ways to get better as the season went on, with 20-8 in games played under Flores in November, December and January.

In other moves:

The Chicago Bears have fired general manager Ryan Pace and coach Matt Nagy, hoping new leadership in the front office and on the sidelines will lift a struggling franchise. Nagys fate seemed sealed as Bears struggled through a 6-11 season that ended with a loss in Minnesota on Sunday. But it was not clear whether Pace would also be fired or kept in his current role or in another capacity. Whoever the Bears hire should develop starting quarterback Justin Fields and surround the former Ohio State star with more talent to help him grow. Nagy went 34-31 in four seasons.

The Minnesota Vikings have fired general manager Rick Spielman and coach Mike Zimmer. The move comes after a second consecutive absence from the playoffs. Zimmer went 72-56-1 in eight seasons. He was 2-3 in the playoffs. Spielman had been with the team since 2006 and general manager since 2012. Owner Mark Wilf said the Vikings will first select a new general manager who will have input on the head coach’s appointment.

Dave Gettleman retires as general manager of the New York Giants after four lost seasons. The Giants announced the move on Monday, a day after New York dropped the final 22-7 to Washington to end with a 4-and-13 record. The loss was New York’s sixth straight, and it ended a dismal second season under coach Joe Judge. The future of judges with the Giants is also up for debate. Hell meets property this week.

NBA NEWS

Nuggets trade Bol Bol to Pistons for McGruder, draft pick

DENVER (AP) The Denver Nuggets have finalized a deal with Detroit that will send big man Bol Bol to the Pistons. The Nuggets acquired guard Rodney McGruder along with a 2022 second round pick over Brooklyn in exchange. The 7-foot-2 Bol is the son of the late Manute Bol, who played in the NBA for 10 years.

Bol Bol was Miami’s 44th overall pick in the 2019 NBA draft and was acquired by Denver in a draft-night transaction. He played in 53 games over three seasons with the Nuggets, averaging 2.7 points.

McGruder appeared in 17 games for the Pistons this season. He averaged 2.5 points and 1.6 rebounds.

NFL DESIGN ORDER

Jaguars get first choice

UNDATED (AP) The Jacksonville Jaguars 3-and-14 record this season earned them first place in April’s NFL drawing, the second consecutive year they will pick first.

The preliminary order of the first round, excluding teams in the playoffs, was announced Monday by the NFL.

The results of the playoffs will determine where the 14 teams making the postseason will select. For example, the winner of the Super Bowl picks last and the loser selects the penultimate in all rounds, regardless of the clubs’ regular season record. The losers of the conference championships will pick 29th and 30th in all rounds, in reverse order of their standings. Same process for losers in the division round, who will select the 25th through 28th, and losers from wildcard games, who will select the 19th through 24th.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL CHAMPIONSHIP

Alabama Aims For Second Consecutive Championship

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) Top-ranking Alabama is one win away from claiming its second consecutive national championship. No. 3 Georgia needs one more win to break a 41-year title drought.

Tonight, the two SEC foes will meet for the second time in a month, this time for the College Football Playoff title in Indianapolis.

The Crimson Tide has racked up seven straight wins in a series that will be played outside the schools’ state lines for the first time. But the Bulldogs are a 2 1/2 point favorite as they try to avenge their only loss of the season against Alabama in the SEC championship game.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL NEWS PLAYOFFS EXPANSION

Talks about extended play-offs have stalled

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) College Football Playoff expansion talks remain stalled and the opportunity to implement a new format by the 2024 season has faded after three days of meetings failed to reach an agreement.

Big 12 Commissioner Bob Bowlsby says there are deep-seated problems that can’t be solved any closer. While Bowlsby says it seems unlikely that expansion will happen before the end of the current CFP contract that expires in 2026, it hasn’t been ruled out entirely.

Executive Director Bill Hancock says talks are working overtime and conference commissioners are expected to meet again next week.

In other college football news:

The late Heisman Trophy winner Rashaan Salaam of Colorado and two-time runner-up Andrew Luck of Stanford headlined a list of 21 former players and coaches in this year’s College Football Hall of Fame class. The National Football Foundation announced the new candidates on Monday. The introduction ceremony is scheduled for December 6. Salaam played in Colorado and won the most prestigious award in college football in 1994 after rushing for a school record of 2,055 yards. Salaam died on December 5, 2016, in what was ruled suicide. Among the other players selected for the Hall of Fame were Penn States LaVar Arrington and Georgias Champ Bailey.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL POL

Baylor was unanimously elected

UNDATED (AP) Baylor is again the unanimous No. 1 in The Associated Press men’s college basketball poll, and fifth-ranked Southern California climbed to its highest ranking in nearly five decades.

The reigning champion Bears won all 61 votes for the fourth time in five weeks. Baylor has won 21 straight games dating to years title run in the Indianapolis bubble.

Gonzaga, UCLA, Auburn and USC rounded out the top five. The Trojans have their highest ranking since December 1974. Nr. 25 Illinois re-entered the poll as the only one-week addition.

TENNIS-AUSTRALIAN OPEN-DJOKOVIC

Djokovic resumes training after court battle win

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) Novak Djokovic has returned to the tennis court for training after winning a legal battle to stay in Australia and play at the Australian Open after his exemption from the strict coronavirus vaccine rules was called into question. But the government still threatens to revoke his visa and deport him.

The unvaccinated tennis star was released after spending four nights in an immigration hotel. The drama has gripped many in Australia and beyond.

Federal Circuit Court Judge Anthony Kelly restored Djokovic’s visa on Monday. It was pulled last week after his arrival because officials said he qualified for an exception to a rule that all non-citizens are fully vaccinated.

Djokovics’ lawyers say he has not had to be vaccinated since he recently recovered from COVID-19.

NHL-SHARKS-KANE GRIEVANCE

NHLPA Files Complaint After Sharks Terminate Kanes Contract

UNDATED (AP) A person with direct knowledge of the decision tells The Associated Press that the NHL Players Association has filed a complaint against the San Jose Sharks for terminating the remainder of Evander Kanes’ contract. The complaint was filed Sunday evening and alleges that the Sharks had insufficient grounds to make the move. The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity as the matter is now in the hands of the leagues.

The Sharks placed Kane on unconditional waivers, saying the attacker violated COVID-19 protocols while with the AHL Barracuda. Kane has granted waivers and is now an unrestricted free agent.

NFL-OBIT-DON MAYNARD

Hall of Fame recipient Don Maynard dies aged 86

UNDATED (AP) Don Maynard, a Hall of Fame recipient who made his biggest impact catching passes from Joe Namath in the wide-open AFL, has passed away. He was 86.

Maynard was the main target for Namath with the New York Jets, although a leg injury made him less effective on the teams that upset the NFL champion Baltimore Colts in the 1969 Super Bowl. That match established the credibility of the newer league, but Maynard had proven himself long before that. When he retired in 1973 after one season with the St. Louis Cardinals, he was the professional football career leader with 633 catches for 11,834 yards and 88 touchdowns.