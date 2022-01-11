Interesting times ahead for West Indies cricket

It was an interesting start to the 2022 new year for West Indies cricket. The early days of 2022 have seen some exciting nominations to the West Indian Squad Panel, lingering fitness concerns surrounding at least one key player, as well as some very enlightening comments from head coach Phil Simmons.

Most West Indies cricket fans would have been excited by Cricket West Indies’ successive announcements regarding the appointment of the Rt. Hon. dr. Desmond Haynes and Ramnaresh Sarwan, as president of the roster and replacements for the recently deposed Roger Harper and Miles Bascombe.

The reputations of both Haynes and Sarwan, both within the region and the wider cricketing world, as highly respected, knowledgeable, high-quality former West Indian players are undeniably solid.

The announcement of their respective appointments would have sparked a sense of optimism that some of the outlandish selection choices that far too often characterized the previous panel would now not be repeated. With the West Indies about to embark on its all-important quest to qualify for two upcoming World Cups, this year’s T20 and the 50 overs of 2023, a wisdom-led roster of the best possible teams will prove invaluable.

The appointments of Haynes and Sarwan also appear to be indicative of a Cricket West Indies decision to proceed with the three-person panel composition, with head coach Phil Simmons as the additional selector. This is despite the suggestion made by several individuals, including ourselves, that the process of selecting the very best West Indian teams would be much better served by a return to the earlier, much more successful, use of a five-member panel.

It will indeed be very interesting to see what the size of the panels will actually be. Regardless of eventual membership size, one of the issues that the new roster panel will have to address almost immediately is that of ongoing fitness issues for West Indian cricketers.

Both Haynes and Sarwan are said to be alarmed by the reported failure of two West Indian roster competitors, Chanderpaul Hemraj and Shimron Hetmeyer, to pass the Guyana Cricket Boards (GCB)’s latest aptitude tests. The tests were conducted in the first week of January 2022, as part of the preparation of Guyana’s national teams for their participation in the upcoming regional four-day competition. Kudos to Guyana’s head coach Esuan Crandon for making those results public.

Given his encouraging performance at the recent 2021 ICC T20 World Cup and his undeniable potential to become one of West Indies cricket’s most brilliant future stars, Hetmyers’ ongoing fitness challenges have long become a major concern. Now only 25 years old, Hetmeyer was the West Indies’ leading goalscorer in their disappointing 2021 T20 World Cup campaign. However, he has now been left out of the West Indies ODI and T20 squads to play against Ireland and England after failing the GCB fitness test.

Head Coach Phil Simmons’ response to Hetmeyer’s most recent fitness test failure was to describe it as a heartbreaking indication of his continued tendency to disappoint himself and his international teammates by not paying enough attention to his physical fitness! Hetmyer has now been left out of several West India gym squads as he also missed the recent Pakistan tour for personal reasons.

Prior to Hetmyer’s exclusion, however, former West Indian batting coach Toby Radford had described West Indian roster-related fitness testing protocols as inconsistent. According to Radford, the existing policy is a useful excuse to exclude or exclude certain players.

I don’t think there’s any consistency with the fitness tests and the way they’ve been used. It seems to me (that) if they want to pick a player, they give him a wavier! If, on the other hand, they don’t want to pick a particular player, they give the excuse that the man is not fit. We saw at the T20 World Cup (that) players were selected who clearly have not passed any fitness test!

Radford has also advocated the adoption by CWIs of a robust top-down selection process with consistent fitness testing.

Everyone should be treated the same and tested in the same way on the same day. Right now, it’s being used to select who wants the CWI on their respective teams, Radford said.

We certainly fully agree with Toby Radford’s comments. To that we would now add the suggestion that the Desmond Haynes-led panel should announce, as its very first assignment, the implementation of a new selection-related fitness policy.

Our proposed policy would require all players contracted by the CWI, as well as those others eligible for immediate selection for West Indian teams, to be tested four times a year by their respective regional boards, with all testing on the same day. Failure of a player to meet the required uniform standard would result in not only exclusion from selection but also immediate suspension of his contractual benefits. However, such penalties would only remain in effect until the affected player had improved his results to the required standard.

With the squads of the immediately upcoming white-ball series in Ireland and England already selected, the West Indies cricket followers’ attention to the Desmond Haynes-led new roster panel should now be whether it is indeed making some sort of definitive statement in terms of what his approach to fitness will be. However, attention should also be paid to the actual performance of the selected players during the upcoming series, and especially to the implementation of the basic skills that are still missing, according to Simmons.

Now more than halfway through his four-year deal, Simmon’s main concern, as expressed at a most recent media conference, is the need for the players in his care to do the little things better.

Running between the wickets is one aspect of the batting that has let us down, and it’s an area that the team will put a lot of emphasis on to move forward. Fielding is another important area where we want to see improvement!

More than two years on the court and our head and stroke coaches are still looking for improvements in the most fundamental requirements of stroke rotation and pressure field. Meanwhile, their associate in charge of the bowlers, Roddy Estwick, is also speaking publicly about the need for those under his leadership to be more disciplined.

Now isn’t this the most blatantly damning evidence of their respective incompetence? If not, surely the Pope cannot be Catholic!

A new year, new Selection Committee members but the same old coaching framework! Should we now expect the results to be better than those of 2021?