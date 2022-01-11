Playoff Fantasy Football: Overall Ranking for the NFL Post-Season 2022

Connect with us

There are many different ways to play fantasy football during the playoffs, but if you have to pick a team for the entire playoffs and stick with those players, you need a good set of playoff leaderboards to help you out . The longer a player lasts in the playoffs, the better you do, so strategy takes a different approach in fantasy football in the playoffs.

These rankings are based on .5 PPR scores.

Playoff Predictions Strategy

For the ranking of the playoffs, the most important aspect is accurately predicting who will win each playoff game. That’s almost impossible, of course, but the closer you are, the better your team is likely to be.

So, do you want a possible three games from Aaron Rodgers or a possible four games from Tom Brady or Patrick Mahomes? I like upside down, so I usually lean forward. The extra game may not be realized for a team like the packers and Titans play in the Super Bowl, but it gives your team a lot of advantage if you end up getting four games from much of your fantasy playoff team.

Fantasy Football Playoff Ranking

rankPlayerPos
rankPlayerPos
1Patrick Mahomes IIQB
2Tom BradyQB
3Cooper coupWR
4Mike EvansWR
5Derrick HenryRB
6Joe MixonRB
7Leonard FournetteRB
8Aaron RodgersQB
9Aaron JonesRB
10Devin SingletaryRB
11Ezekiel ElliottRB
12Davante AdamsWR
13Josh AllenQB
14Elijah MitchellRB
15Najee HarrisRB
16Roof PrescottQB
17Tyrek HillWR
18Rob GronkowskiAT
19Josh JacobsRB
20Stefan DiggsWR
21Deebo SamuelWR
22James ConnerRB
23Travis KelceAT
24Sony MichelRB
25Ja’Marr ChaseWR
26George KittleAT
27Darrel WilliamsRB
28Joe BurrowQB
29AJ BrownWR
30Matthew StaffordQB
31Tee HigginsWR
32CeeDee LambWR
33Damien HarrisRB
34AJ DillonRB
35Amari CooperWR
36Diontae JohnsonWR
37Tony PollardRB
38Hunter RenfrowWR
39Allen LazardWR
40Mecole HardmanWR
41Odell Beckham Jr.WR
42Brandon AiyukWR
43july jonesWR
44Marquez Valdes-ScantlingWR
45Jakobi MeyersWR
46Clyde Edwards-HelaireRB
47Chase ClaypoolWR
48Chase EdmondsRB
49Christian KirkoWR
50Miles SandersRB
51Tyler BoydWR
52Ronald Jones IIRB
53Ke’Shawn VaughnRB
54DeVonta SmithWR
55Cole BeasleyWR
56Boston ScottRB
57Ramondre StevensonRB
58Dalton SchultzoAT
59from JeffersonWR
60Trey sermonRB
61AJ GreenWR
62Zack MossRB
63Kenneth GainwellRB
64Gabriel DavisWR
65Zach ErtzAT
66Randall CobbWR
67Nelson AgholorWR
68Jerick McKinnonRB
69Jalen ReagorWR
70Dawson KnoxAT
71Kyler MurrayQB
72Benny Snell Jr.RB
73Jalen hurtsQB
74Darren WallerAT
75Jimmy GaroppoloQB
76Kendrick BourneWR
77Derek CarrQB
78Breshad PerrimanWR
79Ryan TannehillQB
80Byron PringleaWR
81Jordan HowardRB
82Tyler HigbeeAT
83Mac JonesQB
84Rondale MooreWR
85Samaje PerineRB
86Bryan EdwardsWR
87Emmanuel SandersWR
88Le’Veon BellRB
89Anthony McFarland Jr.RB
90Young BernardRB
91Cedrick Wilson Jr.WR
92DeAndre HopkinsWR
93Matt BreidaRB
94DeSean JacksonWR
95Dallas GoedertAT
96Jeff Wilson Jr.RB
97Ben RoethlisbergerQB
98Trey LanceQB
99Pat FreiermuthAT
100Anthony MillerWR
101Zay JonesWR
102Kalen BallageRB
103James WashingtonWR
104There’s BenjaminRB
105Amari RodgersWR
106N’Keal HarryWR
107Jalen RichardRB
108Hunter HenryAT
109Scotty MillerWR
110Jonnu SmithAT
111Demarcus RobinsonWR
112Jordan WilkinsRB
113Chris EvansRB
114Jake FunkRB
115Javanese HawkinsRB
116Anthony FirkserAT
117Blake JarwinAT
118Josiah DeguaraAT
119CJ UzomahAT
120PB HowardAT
121Tampa Bay BuccaneersSummer time
122Dallas CowboysSummer time
123Buffalo BillsSummer time
124New England PatriotsSummer time
125Green Bay PackersSummer time
126San Francisco 49ersSummer time
127Kansas City ChiefsSummer time
128Harrison Butkerk
129Arizona CardinalsSummer time
130Greg Zuerleink
131Tyler Bask
132Ryan Succopk
133Los Angeles RamsSummer time
134Pittsburgh SteelersSummer time
135Matt Praterk
136Philadelphia EaglesSummer time
137Tennessee TitansSummer time
138Robbie Gouldk
139Matt Gayk
140Mason Crosbyk
141Daniel Carlsonk
142Chris Boswellk
143Jake Elliottk
144Evan McPhersonk
145Quinn Nordink

Sources

1/ https://Google.com/

2/ https://dknation.draftkings.com/2022/1/10/22876500/playoff-fantasy-football-overall-rankings-strategy-davante-adams-tom-brady-nfl-2022

The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

