Playoff Fantasy Football: Overall Ranking for the NFL Post-Season 2022





There are many different ways to play fantasy football during the playoffs, but if you have to pick a team for the entire playoffs and stick with those players, you need a good set of playoff leaderboards to help you out . The longer a player lasts in the playoffs, the better you do, so strategy takes a different approach in fantasy football in the playoffs. These rankings are based on .5 PPR scores. Playoff Predictions Strategy For the ranking of the playoffs, the most important aspect is accurately predicting who will win each playoff game. That’s almost impossible, of course, but the closer you are, the better your team is likely to be. So, do you want a possible three games from Aaron Rodgers or a possible four games from Tom Brady or Patrick Mahomes? I like upside down, so I usually lean forward. The extra game may not be realized for a team like the packers and Titans play in the Super Bowl, but it gives your team a lot of advantage if you end up getting four games from much of your fantasy playoff team. Fantasy Football Playoff Ranking rank Player Pos rank Player Pos 1 Patrick Mahomes II QB 2 Tom Brady QB 3 Cooper coup WR 4 Mike Evans WR 5 Derrick Henry RB 6 Joe Mixon RB 7 Leonard Fournette RB 8 Aaron Rodgers QB 9 Aaron Jones RB 10 Devin Singletary RB 11 Ezekiel Elliott RB 12 Davante Adams WR 13 Josh Allen QB 14 Elijah Mitchell RB 15 Najee Harris RB 16 Roof Prescott QB 17 Tyrek Hill WR 18 Rob Gronkowski AT 19 Josh Jacobs RB 20 Stefan Diggs WR 21 Deebo Samuel WR 22 James Conner RB 23 Travis Kelce AT 24 Sony Michel RB 25 Ja’Marr Chase WR 26 George Kittle AT 27 Darrel Williams RB 28 Joe Burrow QB 29 AJ Brown WR 30 Matthew Stafford QB 31 Tee Higgins WR 32 CeeDee Lamb WR 33 Damien Harris RB 34 AJ Dillon RB 35 Amari Cooper WR 36 Diontae Johnson WR 37 Tony Pollard RB 38 Hunter Renfrow WR 39 Allen Lazard WR 40 Mecole Hardman WR 41 Odell Beckham Jr. WR 42 Brandon Aiyuk WR 43 july jones WR 44 Marquez Valdes-Scantling WR 45 Jakobi Meyers WR 46 Clyde Edwards-Helaire RB 47 Chase Claypool WR 48 Chase Edmonds RB 49 Christian Kirko WR 50 Miles Sanders RB 51 Tyler Boyd WR 52 Ronald Jones II RB 53 Ke’Shawn Vaughn RB 54 DeVonta Smith WR 55 Cole Beasley WR 56 Boston Scott RB 57 Ramondre Stevenson RB 58 Dalton Schultzo AT 59 from Jefferson WR 60 Trey sermon RB 61 AJ Green WR 62 Zack Moss RB 63 Kenneth Gainwell RB 64 Gabriel Davis WR 65 Zach Ertz AT 66 Randall Cobb WR 67 Nelson Agholor WR 68 Jerick McKinnon RB 69 Jalen Reagor WR 70 Dawson Knox AT 71 Kyler Murray QB 72 Benny Snell Jr. RB 73 Jalen hurts QB 74 Darren Waller AT 75 Jimmy Garoppolo QB 76 Kendrick Bourne WR 77 Derek Carr QB 78 Breshad Perriman WR 79 Ryan Tannehill QB 80 Byron Pringlea WR 81 Jordan Howard RB 82 Tyler Higbee AT 83 Mac Jones QB 84 Rondale Moore WR 85 Samaje Perine RB 86 Bryan Edwards WR 87 Emmanuel Sanders WR 88 Le’Veon Bell RB 89 Anthony McFarland Jr. RB 90 Young Bernard RB 91 Cedrick Wilson Jr. WR 92 DeAndre Hopkins WR 93 Matt Breida RB 94 DeSean Jackson WR 95 Dallas Goedert AT 96 Jeff Wilson Jr. RB 97 Ben Roethlisberger QB 98 Trey Lance QB 99 Pat Freiermuth AT 100 Anthony Miller WR 101 Zay Jones WR 102 Kalen Ballage RB 103 James Washington WR 104 There’s Benjamin RB 105 Amari Rodgers WR 106 N’Keal Harry WR 107 Jalen Richard RB 108 Hunter Henry AT 109 Scotty Miller WR 110 Jonnu Smith AT 111 Demarcus Robinson WR 112 Jordan Wilkins RB 113 Chris Evans RB 114 Jake Funk RB 115 Javanese Hawkins RB 116 Anthony Firkser AT 117 Blake Jarwin AT 118 Josiah Deguara AT 119 CJ Uzomah AT 120 PB Howard AT 121 Tampa Bay Buccaneers Summer time 122 Dallas Cowboys Summer time 123 Buffalo Bills Summer time 124 New England Patriots Summer time 125 Green Bay Packers Summer time 126 San Francisco 49ers Summer time 127 Kansas City Chiefs Summer time 128 Harrison Butker k 129 Arizona Cardinals Summer time 130 Greg Zuerlein k 131 Tyler Bas k 132 Ryan Succop k 133 Los Angeles Rams Summer time 134 Pittsburgh Steelers Summer time 135 Matt Prater k 136 Philadelphia Eagles Summer time 137 Tennessee Titans Summer time 138 Robbie Gould k 139 Matt Gay k 140 Mason Crosby k 141 Daniel Carlson k 142 Chris Boswell k 143 Jake Elliott k 144 Evan McPherson k 145 Quinn Nordin k

