Playoff Fantasy Football: Overall Ranking for the NFL Post-Season 2022
There are many different ways to play fantasy football during the playoffs, but if you have to pick a team for the entire playoffs and stick with those players, you need a good set of playoff leaderboards to help you out . The longer a player lasts in the playoffs, the better you do, so strategy takes a different approach in fantasy football in the playoffs.
These rankings are based on .5 PPR scores.
Playoff Predictions Strategy
For the ranking of the playoffs, the most important aspect is accurately predicting who will win each playoff game. That’s almost impossible, of course, but the closer you are, the better your team is likely to be.
So, do you want a possible three games from Aaron Rodgers or a possible four games from Tom Brady or Patrick Mahomes? I like upside down, so I usually lean forward. The extra game may not be realized for a team like the packers and Titans play in the Super Bowl, but it gives your team a lot of advantage if you end up getting four games from much of your fantasy playoff team.
Fantasy Football Playoff Ranking
|rank
|Player
|Pos
|rank
|Player
|Pos
|1
|Patrick Mahomes II
|QB
|2
|Tom Brady
|QB
|3
|Cooper coup
|WR
|4
|Mike Evans
|WR
|5
|Derrick Henry
|RB
|6
|Joe Mixon
|RB
|7
|Leonard Fournette
|RB
|8
|Aaron Rodgers
|QB
|9
|Aaron Jones
|RB
|10
|Devin Singletary
|RB
|11
|Ezekiel Elliott
|RB
|12
|Davante Adams
|WR
|13
|Josh Allen
|QB
|14
|Elijah Mitchell
|RB
|15
|Najee Harris
|RB
|16
|Roof Prescott
|QB
|17
|Tyrek Hill
|WR
|18
|Rob Gronkowski
|AT
|19
|Josh Jacobs
|RB
|20
|Stefan Diggs
|WR
|21
|Deebo Samuel
|WR
|22
|James Conner
|RB
|23
|Travis Kelce
|AT
|24
|Sony Michel
|RB
|25
|Ja’Marr Chase
|WR
|26
|George Kittle
|AT
|27
|Darrel Williams
|RB
|28
|Joe Burrow
|QB
|29
|AJ Brown
|WR
|30
|Matthew Stafford
|QB
|31
|Tee Higgins
|WR
|32
|CeeDee Lamb
|WR
|33
|Damien Harris
|RB
|34
|AJ Dillon
|RB
|35
|Amari Cooper
|WR
|36
|Diontae Johnson
|WR
|37
|Tony Pollard
|RB
|38
|Hunter Renfrow
|WR
|39
|Allen Lazard
|WR
|40
|Mecole Hardman
|WR
|41
|Odell Beckham Jr.
|WR
|42
|Brandon Aiyuk
|WR
|43
|july jones
|WR
|44
|Marquez Valdes-Scantling
|WR
|45
|Jakobi Meyers
|WR
|46
|Clyde Edwards-Helaire
|RB
|47
|Chase Claypool
|WR
|48
|Chase Edmonds
|RB
|49
|Christian Kirko
|WR
|50
|Miles Sanders
|RB
|51
|Tyler Boyd
|WR
|52
|Ronald Jones II
|RB
|53
|Ke’Shawn Vaughn
|RB
|54
|DeVonta Smith
|WR
|55
|Cole Beasley
|WR
|56
|Boston Scott
|RB
|57
|Ramondre Stevenson
|RB
|58
|Dalton Schultzo
|AT
|59
|from Jefferson
|WR
|60
|Trey sermon
|RB
|61
|AJ Green
|WR
|62
|Zack Moss
|RB
|63
|Kenneth Gainwell
|RB
|64
|Gabriel Davis
|WR
|65
|Zach Ertz
|AT
|66
|Randall Cobb
|WR
|67
|Nelson Agholor
|WR
|68
|Jerick McKinnon
|RB
|69
|Jalen Reagor
|WR
|70
|Dawson Knox
|AT
|71
|Kyler Murray
|QB
|72
|Benny Snell Jr.
|RB
|73
|Jalen hurts
|QB
|74
|Darren Waller
|AT
|75
|Jimmy Garoppolo
|QB
|76
|Kendrick Bourne
|WR
|77
|Derek Carr
|QB
|78
|Breshad Perriman
|WR
|79
|Ryan Tannehill
|QB
|80
|Byron Pringlea
|WR
|81
|Jordan Howard
|RB
|82
|Tyler Higbee
|AT
|83
|Mac Jones
|QB
|84
|Rondale Moore
|WR
|85
|Samaje Perine
|RB
|86
|Bryan Edwards
|WR
|87
|Emmanuel Sanders
|WR
|88
|Le’Veon Bell
|RB
|89
|Anthony McFarland Jr.
|RB
|90
|Young Bernard
|RB
|91
|Cedrick Wilson Jr.
|WR
|92
|DeAndre Hopkins
|WR
|93
|Matt Breida
|RB
|94
|DeSean Jackson
|WR
|95
|Dallas Goedert
|AT
|96
|Jeff Wilson Jr.
|RB
|97
|Ben Roethlisberger
|QB
|98
|Trey Lance
|QB
|99
|Pat Freiermuth
|AT
|100
|Anthony Miller
|WR
|101
|Zay Jones
|WR
|102
|Kalen Ballage
|RB
|103
|James Washington
|WR
|104
|There’s Benjamin
|RB
|105
|Amari Rodgers
|WR
|106
|N’Keal Harry
|WR
|107
|Jalen Richard
|RB
|108
|Hunter Henry
|AT
|109
|Scotty Miller
|WR
|110
|Jonnu Smith
|AT
|111
|Demarcus Robinson
|WR
|112
|Jordan Wilkins
|RB
|113
|Chris Evans
|RB
|114
|Jake Funk
|RB
|115
|Javanese Hawkins
|RB
|116
|Anthony Firkser
|AT
|117
|Blake Jarwin
|AT
|118
|Josiah Deguara
|AT
|119
|CJ Uzomah
|AT
|120
|PB Howard
|AT
|121
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|Summer time
|122
|Dallas Cowboys
|Summer time
|123
|Buffalo Bills
|Summer time
|124
|New England Patriots
|Summer time
|125
|Green Bay Packers
|Summer time
|126
|San Francisco 49ers
|Summer time
|127
|Kansas City Chiefs
|Summer time
|128
|Harrison Butker
|k
|129
|Arizona Cardinals
|Summer time
|130
|Greg Zuerlein
|k
|131
|Tyler Bas
|k
|132
|Ryan Succop
|k
|133
|Los Angeles Rams
|Summer time
|134
|Pittsburgh Steelers
|Summer time
|135
|Matt Prater
|k
|136
|Philadelphia Eagles
|Summer time
|137
|Tennessee Titans
|Summer time
|138
|Robbie Gould
|k
|139
|Matt Gay
|k
|140
|Mason Crosby
|k
|141
|Daniel Carlson
|k
|142
|Chris Boswell
|k
|143
|Jake Elliott
|k
|144
|Evan McPherson
|k
|145
|Quinn Nordin
|k
