Vote now for the Player of the Week





Every week, The Journal News/lohud asks its readers to vote for the ice hockey player of the week. With three nominated players, 13,225 online votes were cast last week. Carmel’s Brendan Murphy, who scored two goals and provided seven assists over two wins to hit the 140 points for his varsity career, won by 5,437 votes. The runner-up was North Rockland goalkeeper Matt Dworkowitz with 4,135 votes. This week, coaches nominated four players. Read about their achievements below, then scroll down to the poll to vote. There is no limit on the number of times a person can vote. If you can’t see the poll, please refresh the page. If you think your vote is not being registered, please try another browser. But vote quickly. The poll closes at noon on Tuesday and the results will be posted on social media later that day. Last week’s ranking:John Jay-Cross River and Cortlandt moving between teams Tigers are coming back:Mamaroneck hits .500 on last-minute end-to-end Teitsch goal to Iona Prep . to surpass Big Offensive Show: 10 goals 1st period sees big ETBE rally as Eagles top Rivertown in 19-goal game Max Baker, Mamaroneck The senior keeper has been instrumental in the Tigers’ revival. He had 45 saves in a 3-3 draw against Pelham at No. 2 and 25 saves in a 4-3 win over then-No. 4 Iona Prep averaged 92.1% over those two games. Dan Cardozo, White Plains The senior forward became White Plains’ all-time leading scorer, scoring six goals vs. Monroe-Woodbury to break the Tigers’ record of 110, taking him to 115 goals for his varsity career. Cardozo, who has been on varsity since eighth grade, has 24 goals and eight assists in six games this season. His assists include three in the 13-7 win over Monroe-Woodbury. Louie Marcellino, Pelham The junior forward scored three times as the Pelicans took a massive win, beating Skaneateles 5-3 to end the Lakers’ remarkable 65-game run. Marcellino also had two assists in an official 2-2 tie in overtime (unofficial shootout loss) against Baldwinsville. Anthony Protomastro, John Jay-Cross River The senior striker, who increasingly draws double coverage, had two goals and two assists in the Wolves’ 8-1 win over Rivertown. Nancy Haggerty covers cross-country skiing, track and field, field hockey, downhill skiing, ice hockey, girls’ lacrosse, and other sporting events for The Journal News/lohud. Follow her on Twitter at both @HaggertyNancy and @LoHudHockey.

