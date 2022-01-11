



GREEN BAY The good news is that Head Coach Matt LaFleur believes that the defensive disappointments in the loss of Week 18 for the Lions are easily repairable. The bad news is they reflected some of the same mistakes the defense has made in the past when it got into a rut. “We just had guys going outside of their job responsibilities at many different points in the game and doing things that eventually beat you,” LaFleur said Monday, a day after the Packers finished the regular season with a 37-loss loss. 30. in Detroit. “That’s exactly what happened. We have to let all the boys play as one and take their responsibility.” The more frustrating breakdowns occurred with Detroit’s two trick plays, a double-reverse pass and flea flicker, which went for 75- and 36-yard touchdowns. LaFleur said that unscrupulous looks are always difficult, but the defense has rules for reading tests and completing assignments, and those plays were abandoned. There was also a fourth goal from the 2-yard line where Lions receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown caught a TD pass with relative ease when he needed to be double covered. Against mostly defensive reserves, St. Brown later had a major 28-yard gain on a shallow crossing in the fourth quarter as part of his eight catch, 109-yard day. But the fourth goal was a chance in the middle of the second quarter, with the starting unit still in the game, to keep points off the board. “That’s what I’m talking about in terms of guys taking responsibility,” LaFleur said. “We always want to give our guys tools to play certain things, and unfortunately, if you use the tools in the wrong situation, it’s like what it looked like in fourth place. That was a crucial play in the game, of course, that we didn’t handle it the right way.” The Packers rested some of their frontline defenders as the game progressed with the playoffs just around the corner. But in the end, the Lions racked up 404 yards and scored the most points of all opponents against Green Bay since Week 1.

