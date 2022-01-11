Covid-19 case identified at Hawke’s Bay cricket camp deemed ‘low risk’





An adult who tested positive for Covid-19 at one of the Hawkes Bay Cricket Association's annual summer camps is considered to have a low risk of transmission. Craig Findlay, head of the association, confirmed they had been notified that one of the adults associated with a team visiting the region for summer cricket camp had tested positive for the virus on Sunday. The association was notified as soon as the person received the news. HBCA has a robust Covid plan for the camps that was clearly communicated to all teams and officials prior to attending the camps, Findlay said. It remains confident that all participants adhere to protocols to ensure the tournaments are successful.

John Cowpland / Stuff Craig Findlay, CEO of the Hawke’s Bay Cricket Association, said they had a robust Covid plan for the camps. (File photo) Findlay said in a statement on behalf of HBCA that he understood that all parties involved in the matter are self-isolating and that appropriate steps had been taken to reduce further impact on cricket and the wider community. A health ministry spokesman confirmed a case had been identified during the tournament, adding that the person had since returned to his habitual residence with some close contacts to self-isolate. Neither the case nor close contact took part in a cricket match. stuff The cricket camp attracts almost 2000 young people. Other than the close contacts identified, the risk of further transmission is considered low and no further action is required from other people at the tournament, the spokesperson said. The cricket tournament was not listed as an interesting venue due to its low risk. The Summer Cricket Camps, which began more than 40 years ago, now attract nearly 2,000 young people from teams from across the country to tournaments over consecutive days for those from Years 4 to Years 13. The positive case comes after two residents of Hawke’s Bay tested positive while in Waikato. The two cases, announced in Monday’s 1pm press release, are said to be isolated in Te Kiti and linked to previously reported cases in Waikato. There were no known exposure events associated with these cases in Hawkes Bay.

