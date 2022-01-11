Alabama vs. Georgia Live Score, Updates, Highlights from the 2022 College Football Playoff Championship

While Alabama tries to repeat as national champion for the first time in 10 years, Nick Saban’s squad will have to beat Georgia for the second time this season. The Crimson Tide and Bulldogs previously faced each other in the SEC title game, where Alabama won easily 41-24 in a game in which Heisman winner Bryce Young threw 421 yards and three touchdowns against a tough Georgia defense.

This game is not only a rematch of this year’s SEC title game, but also a rematch of the 2018 National Championship game, which Alabama won 26-23 in overtime.

Alabama looked both dominant and vulnerable at times. They have the sixth-best total offense in the country, are the third-best team in third place, and also have the third-highest scoring offense. That’s in large part thanks to Young, as well as wide receiver Jameson Williams and running back Brian Robinson, who both went out in the SEC title game.

However, four of Alabama’s wins this season have been by one possession, including an Iron Bowl comeback win that went to four extra times. The Tide also has a loss on their schedule, as Texas A&M beat them on a field goal.

Georgia, meanwhile, relied heavily on its defense to win games this season, taking first place in defense and second overall in defense, while still scoring 38.8 points per game. At the heart of Georgia’s defensive success are linebacker Nakobe Dean and defensive lineman Jordan Davis, as well as defensive coordinator Dan Lanning.

Offensively, the Bulldogs don’t have a true star like Alabama in any position, though quarterback Stetson Bennett IV was solid, while James Cook and wide receiver George Pickens could each have breakout games.

Sporting News follows live updates and highlights during the 2022 College Football Playoff National Championship. Follow below for full coverage.

Alabama vs. Georgia

Alabama vs. Georgia live updates, highlights

8:47 PM:Georgia is three-and-out again. Two drives, two three-and-outs for the Bulldogs. They’ll throw it out and Alabama takes over on its own 45 after an honest catch-interference call against Georgia.

8:41 PM:Alabama goes three-and-out after Bryce Young’s third down pass goes for a loss. Georgia takes over on his own 25.

8:39 PM:Jameson Williams’ first big win of the day goes for 15 yards on the second and 11 for a first down.

8:35 PM:Georgia goes three-and-out on its opening run and the Bulldogs kick it off. Alabama is taking over again on its own 20.

8:33 PM:After being moved up 5 yards on a penalty against Alabama, Bennett takes off and runs with it for a win of 14, but he drops it and falls on it. Now third-and-5.

8:32 PM:Stetson Bennett IV is immediately fired on a play-action rollout. It’s a loss of 14 and now it’s second and 24 of the Georgia 11.

8:31 PM:Georgia starts its opening run on the 25 after a touchback.

8:28 PM: FIELD GOAL ALABAMA.The Tide opened the scoring with a 14 play, 5:05 drive as Will Reichard split the 37-meter uprights.Alabama 3, Georgia 0.

8:27 PM:Alabama can’t convert on third-and-5 of the Georgia 19. Nick Saban sends the field target for the first points of the game.

8:24 PM:Another third conversion for Alabama as it’s Brian Robinson this time for 2 yards before finding Slade Bolden for 9 yards.

8:24 PM:The Crimson Tide is fast on the Georgia 36 after gains of 11 and 9 taking down third through the air.

8:21 PM:Alabama is rescued on a grand scale by a bag of Bryce Young. Clears a scoop and score from Georgia. Instead, it is second and 10th of the Alabama 44.

8:18 PM:Alabama’s third-place success continues. They put on third-and-2 as Young beats Slade Bolden for 11 yards to the Alabama 44.

8:17 PM:The first play of the game is a run by Brian Robinson for 4 yards. Alabama leaned heavily in the SEC title game victory over Georgia.

8:14 PM:Georgia wins the toss and postpones. Alabama starts with the ball on its own 25 after a touchback. Georgia struggled to fire Bryce Young in the SEC title game.

What channel is Alabama vs. Georgia tonight?

The main broadcast of the Alabama-Georgia College Football Playoff National Championship is broadcast nationally on ESPN. Chris Fowler and Kirk Herbstreit will serve as play-by-play announcer and analyst respectively, while Holly Rowe and Molly McGrath will work on the sidelines.

Alabama vs. Georgia can also be streamed on the ESPN app, with fuboTV or on Sling TV, both of which offer a free trial.

In addition to the main broadcast on ESPN, viewers have a few alternative options for watching the CFP championship game via ESPN’s “Megacast,” including:

Coaches Movie room : ESPN2

: ESPN2 Command center: ESPNU

ESPNU skycast: ESP NEWS

ESP NEWS Hometown radio (Alabama first half, Georgia second half): SEC network

SEC network all-22: ESPN App

What time does the college football championship game start?

Date: Monday 10 January

Monday 10 January Time: 8pm ET | 5:00 p.m. PT

The Alabama-Georgia College Football Playoff National Championship kicks off Monday, January 10 at 8 p.m. ET.

Alabama vs. Georgia opportunities

Georgia opened as a 2.5-point favorite over Alabama, despite the Crimson Tide’s previous win over the Bulldogs in the SEC championship game. That line shifted half a point further toward Georgia a week before the game, according to FanDuel.

