The emergence of Oregon Ducks Hockey

If you were lucky enough to brave the biting cold of Eugene’s winter in the late hours of 2017 to travel to The Rink Exchange rink, you may have caught one of the University of Oregon’s hidden gems: the hockey team. No one would have blamed you at the time for not being aware of their existence as the team (founded in 1989) was a club sport even after they joined the American College Hockey Association (ACHA) in 1995.

Now, standing at the sardine-filled Pavilion Ice Rink in Bend, Oregon, you’d fail to ignore the lines of fans donning their Oregon Hockey sweaters, yelling the fight song, and banging on the plexiglass as if to break the arena with pride. The Ducks, who shut out the Boise State Broncos in both of their sold-out games at The Pavilion, are determined to show that the Northwest could be the next big destination for “Cawlidge Hawkey,” and that their rise to the ACHA Division 1 level starting in 2022-23 is a huge boost.

“If you had asked me in 2017 if it was feasible, I had a lot of fun that year and it was a great group of guys, but we were a long way off at that point,” said Oregon Hockey Head Coach Rylee Orr on the team that created the ACHA Division 1 status achieved. “Slow and steady with a lot of hard work and what not, we are where we are now.”

Despite the 10pm puck drops and dwindling crowds, Orr joined the program in 2017. He previously played in three National Championships with the Utah State Aggies and was the leading scorer in the 2016-17 season for the EHC Neuwied in Germany. After traveling abroad, he happened to come across a listing for the University of Oregon’s head hockey coach. It was then that he saw potential to make this club team a viable candidate for NCAA Division 1.

“I saw Arizona State elevate their program to NCAA and I just knew Oregon could do that too,” Orr said.

As the back-to-back PAC-8 champions race to their third consecutive league title and compete in the ACHA Division 1 competition in 2022, every barn they visit sees a wave of fans. The 15 to 20 Ducknuts that heated the rickety benches at The Rink Exchange years ago have blossomed into hundreds this season. Their season opener against Cal in Medford was completely sold out both nights, with the same happening in Bend.

“If we talk to opponent coaches when they come in, they don’t like it,” Orr said, “which is always nice to see because when we go into those sheds on the road and it’s a crazy crowd and all, it can throw you out and it can be hard to think and get it all together. Knowing that we have the fans now and that we’re one of those teams, it’s great. It’s very exciting.”

Ducks Hockey isn’t just that undiscovered gem anymore, as athletes for the team mark social media posts with the quote, “UO is a hockey school.” From the Oregon women’s basketball star Nyara Sabally With a Ducks hockey jersey featured in pregame photos, the university itself posting the team on its Instagram page, and popular hockey commentator John Buccigross showing the Ducks some love on Twitter, Ducks Hockey creates a “powerful” presence.

The Oregon Duck mascot-laden jerseys the team sells on their website have been backordered for five months due to high demand.

“To see where the program where I first started has come from has been tremendous growth, and it’s amazing to see the success of the program,” said four-year-old striker Dominik Estrada.

That success is widely credited to Orr and his assistant coach Christian Vivian, who was a teammate with Orr in the state of Utah. The two began recruiting a storm along with their staff. With every Duck perspective, they pitched the potential of the Oregon brand and the inevitable growth of the only collegiate hockey team in the state.

“Only [Orr’s] personality and his passion to move this program forward was a big key for me,” said defense attorney Austin Pultz, who recruited Orr from Calgary. “Living somewhere where we don’t get snow was a plus for a while, but it was great.”

“Selling is pretty easy because it’s the University of Oregon,” Orr said. “Our goals and passions have made players excited to come to a big university and be a part of something they’re chasing NCAA, which is exciting. So if you can’t get an NCAA Division 1 scholarship, it’s also a big thing for these players to be able to get somewhere that they’re going to aggressively go after.”

With their 16-4 record and their undefeated streak through the PAC-8 game to date, that NCAA Division 1 dream doesn’t feel far away. In The Pavilion, you could swear that these athletes are among the greats of their university, as children showered them with admiration.

During both games, the Ducks attacked the Broncos with grit, as pucks hit the net, cutting skates across the ice. A fan said to me, “You can see which team are the professionals here.”

“I think this is the next step for us to get where we want to be,” defender Hunter Voyles said of the Ducks heading into ACHA Division 1.

Recruiting for the team is going to be “overwhelming” due to the league jump in 2022. The newest NHL signing, the Seattle Kraken, and the success of the Portland Winterhawks during their stay in Rose City, are brewing the perfect drink to keep young talent flowing to the Ducks.

“[The Winterhawks] in a non-traditional hockey market. They play in a Canadian league and they’ve had one of the best attendance records in that league every year, so we knew it would take some work, but hockey has potential in Oregon,” Orr said.

When I followed the team for the past week, my eyes shot through the plexiglass to both the game and the fans. The pile of pucks on the merchandise table was mowed in a whisper as I left. Contestants of all ages left The Pavilion muttering to each other their descriptions of the atmosphere of an Oregon Hockey game, but statements made by the team best portrayed:

“Electric,” Orr said simply.

“It’s great. Lots of energy. There’s always something going on. Either a physical game, it’s kind of really fluid, always has your attention,” Voyles said.

Oregon Hockey is slowly gathering the attention they so deserved since their debut in ’89. With Orr at the helm of the ship, a run for NCAA Division 1 status draws closer, all because of the teams’ philosophy and brotherhood.

“It’s a work ethic competition. I really believe that,” Orr said.

Oregon Hockey laces up for their next opponent Weber State on Jan. 14 in Boulder, Colo. Their return to the good ‘ol Rink Exchange will be on January 21, where they hope to hammer a “dubs down” to the Washington Huskies and continue their “hockey school” mentality.

