Novak Djokovic Australian visa battle “harmful on all fronts”: ATP

The ATP responded Monday to Novak Djokovic’s stunning victory over the Australian government in his visa battle, calling the argument over his vaccination status “harmful on all fronts”. A Melbourne judge’s ruling overturned Djokovic’s visa cancellation for Covid-19 health reasons and ended the unvaccinated player’s detention in an immigration facility, potentially paving the way for him to play in the tournament starting next Monday. The ATP, the governing body of men’s tennis, said it sympathized with both Djokovic and the Australian public and emphasized that it had done everything possible to avoid potential problems for players entering the country to play the Australian Open.

“The ATP fully respects the sacrifices the people of Australia have made since the onset of COVID-19 and the strict immigration policies that have been put in place,” the statement said.

As for the world number one, the ATP said: “When he traveled to Melbourne, it is clear that Novak Djokovic believed he had been granted a necessary medical exemption to comply with the eligibility rules.

“The chain of events leading up to Monday’s court hearing has been damaging on all fronts, including for Novak’s well-being and preparation for the Australian Open.”

“Applies for medical waivers are made independently of ATP,” the agency said. “However, we have been in constant contact with Tennis Australia to clarify this process.”

But the statement made it clear that Djokovic could have avoided the problem.

“ATP continues to strongly recommend vaccination for all players on the ATP Tour, which we believe is essential for our sport to cope with the pandemic… We are encouraged that 97 percent of the Top 100 players be vaccinated, leading to this year’s Australian Open. .”

