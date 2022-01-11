James Harden of Brooklyn Nets (knee) out vs. Portland Trail Blazers, but expected to play Wednesday





PORTLAND, Oregon — Brooklyn Nets guard James Harden (left knee hyperextension) will not play against the Portland Trail Blazers Monday night. The good news for the Nets is that coach Steve Nash said Harden did not need an MRI and should be ready to play in Wednesday’s game against the Chicago Bulls. “I think we’re being too careful,” Nash said before Monday’s game against the Portland Trail Blazers. “A tough piece of games. Expect him to play on Wednesday.” After Sunday’s 121-119 win over the San Antonio Spurs, Nash said both Harden and star striker Kevin Durant wanted to play in Monday’s game, which was moved from a December 23 postponement due to a COVID outbreak on the Nets roster. But the Nets changed course with so many games in the near future, including another back-to-back on Wednesday and Thursday — a road game against the Bulls and a home game against the New Orleans Pelicans. Harden played 44 minutes in Sunday’s game and has averaged 38.6 minutes per game so far this month. Durant noted that part of the reason he wanted to play even after a second night cross-country run from a back-to-back is that he can continue to build “chemistry” with guard Kyrie Irving . Irving, who had not been vaccinated against COVID-19, returned to the lineup last week in a January 5 win over the Indiana Pacers, but is still unable to play in home games due to the New York City vaccination mandate. Nash said Durant’s minutes will be watched against the Blazers. “I wouldn’t say a minute limit,” Nash said. “But of course we would love it if we could limit his minutes, not overload with the long journey between games.” Nash also said that while there is no specific limit to Irving’s minutes, the Nets will remain cautious if he finds his rhythm again. “It would be great if we don’t have to get him to 40 tonight,” Nash said. “But at the same time I think he’s got most of his prep and his legs and he’s ready to play as much as it takes…you don’t want to play him for 44 minutes tonight, then he has to turn around and play a big game on Wednesday . “So we will play more minutes against him, but we would like to see it gradually and a strategic allocation of minutes, not just like, ‘Okay, great, we have a new Ferrari and we’re going to put some miles on it. .” Nets center LaMarcus Aldridge will miss his second game in a row due to pain in his right foot and Nash said he does not expect Aldridge to play in Chicago on Wednesday.

