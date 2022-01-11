Ashes cricket: Steve Smith genius act before Marnus Labuschagne catch





Steve Smith has been accused in the past of taking too much control when he wasn’t captain, but he stepped in at just the right time in Sydney.

Steve Smith is already proving his worth as Pat Cummins’ right-hand man after a crucial decision paid off at the fourth Ashes Test in Sydney. England held out to a stark draw at the SCG and survived a tense final day with nine wickets down when number 11 Jimmy Anderson blocked the last over to deny Australia a chance at a series whitewash. Catch every moment of The Ashes live and without commercials while playing on Kayo. New to Kayo? Try now 14 days free. The home side scrambled desperately for wickets late in the final session when it tried to bowl the tail and Smith stepped in to help Cummins, who was facing his first big test as the new skipper. Jonny Bairstow, who scored a century in the first innings, was again trying to avert the Aussie attack when he suffered a badly injured thumb in the second dig with over 100 deliveries. But at 41, he shot Scott Boland in his path and the ball flew at an obtuse point to Marnus Labuschagne, who took the catch. It was the eighth wicket to fall and the Aussies had about 10 overs to take the remaining two scalps. You almost never see a silly point for a fast bowler, but Cricbuzz’s Bharat Sundaresan reported that Smith made the executive decision to have someone close to the bat on the outside as the quicks tried to blow England’s lower order away. It turned out to be a masterstroke, as it helped to sack Bairstow, who was the last remaining specialist batter on the crease. Smith hoped to use similar magic with the ball in hand and he did just after being recalled to the attack with three overs to go. He dismissed Jack Leach for 26, caught by David Warner on the slip, and Australia needed one wicket in two overs. Smith threw in the last six deliveries of the day but couldn’t get past Anderson’s defense and the hosts had to settle for a draw. When Tim Paine stepped down as captain for the Ashes over his sexting scandal, debate raged over whether Smith was the right man to take over – having previously lost the captaincy and been banned after the 2018 ball-brain scandal. Selectors chose Cummins with Smith as his deputy and the batter proved in Sydney that his tactical ability will still be extremely useful even without the “C” next to his name. Before the Ashes started, Cummins said he would work closely with Smith. “We’ll figure out exactly how that works, but it’s going to be a real collaborative approach,” he said. “Steve has such tremendous strengths, especially tactically on the field, he sees it differently from the first flip, he has experience working with spinners, bowling changes, mapping a game – I rely on him a lot for that. “It may look a little different from the outside than possibly other captains in the past and that’s great. I think that will remain quite fluid, we will work through that.” Read related topics: Sydney

