Camden is hosting a pickleball tournament in April





Pickleball is a paddleball sport that combines elements of badminton, table tennis and tennis.

CAMDEN, SC The Camden Tennis Center will be the home of the South Carolina Cup in 2022, a pickleball tournament sanctioned by the Association of Pickleball Professionals (APP), which selected Camden as the host city. What is pickleball, you ask? It is a paddleball sport that combines elements of badminton, table tennis and tennis. The event will run from April 14-17 and is expected to bring a number of economic benefits to the region. Rick Martin, Director of Pickleball and Tennis at the Camden Tennis Center, said he planned to sign up for the event in 2023, but was surprised to find that they wanted to come here this year. Martin said in a conversation with APP that they realized there was some data that they could work on together to make the event possible. RELATED: South Carolina Grant Helps Kershaw County Bring SROs to All District Schools Martin said he has a good idea of ​​how many people will be going to their center, “in terms of players I think about four hundred to six hundred players and then add their support staff, so that’s another hundred, but they don’t include people who from the community”, He also added that volunteers are not included in the expected number of people. With a large number of people coming to the fairly new courts, there is some work to be done. Martin says they will need to bring in bleachers, repaint two courts to become stadium courts, and turn eight tennis courts into 16 pickleball courts. RELATED: Security Risks at Richland County Tennis Courts Are Resolved Martin hopes this will be the first of many events to be hosted in Camden. “It means a lot, it’s our first professional event. I hope that in the future we will also have tennis events of this magnitude here.” More information about pickle HERE.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.wltx.com/article/news/local/street-squad/pickleball-tournament-in-camden/101-20b7f682-61e4-4b2a-a1f7-938e63f365f2 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos