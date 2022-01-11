Sports
Scott Boland injury, Joe Root, James Anderson retirement
Australias new cult hero Scott Boland is reportedly in doubt for the fifth Ashes Test in Hobart after suffering an injury at the SCG.
Meanwhile, Joe Root will be spared his captaincy job despite another grievous defeat down under, while Michael Vaughan believes he must place a big appeal on James Anderson’s future.
Scroll down to learn more in today’s Ashes Daily!
Catch every moment of The Ashes live and without commercials while playing on Kayo. New to Kayo? Try now 14 days free.
STATE OF PLAY: Shock lifeline for odd man out; another Australian pace shakeup
BOLAND IN DOUBT FOR HOBART
Scott Boland is in a race to be fit for the Hobart test after playing through pain in the second innings in Sydney.
The 32-year-old had a hard time bowling in the first innings and needed painkillers to continue playing. The age.
Pat Cummins also said after the Test that Boland had twitched a little sore.
The scan cleared Boland to return to bowling but its unclear whether he will be fully fit for the final Test.
Since part of his role on the side is to be a workhorse and get through a lot of overs, he can be kept on the sidelines if medical personnel put a limit on how many times he can bowl.
The door is now open for Jhye Richardson to return, though The age reports that he was also still under an injury cloud from the Adelaide Test last month.
Should either one be unavailable, Michael Neser can return to play his second Test of the series.
CARROT SET TO SAVE
Joe Root will retain his role as England Test captain despite calls to lose his job over another disastrous Ashes failure in Australia.
Root has never won a test in Australia in three tours of the country, including twice as captain in 2017-18 and this summer.
The 2021-22 run is one of Ashes’ worst ever appearances in England, with the country losing the urn within just 12 days of cricket.
Although Root was England’s leading hitter, some felt he should be held responsible for the result and was pushed out as captain.
But The Telegraph reports that won’t be the case and he will oversee another overhaul of the England men’s test team should he wish.
the Telegraph chief cricket correspondent Nick Hoult reported on Monday that Root is poised to remain as Englands Test captain, although he is unlikely to confirm his future until after the series.
According to the publication, Root will go home and spend time with his family before making his final decision.
Helping Roots stay on as Test captain is a sheer lack of credible candidates to replace him.
Ben Stokes is considered the only viable replacement option, although he is unlikely to take on the role given his commitment to the IPL, which will clash with a series against New Zealand.
VAUGHAN SAYS JAMES ANDERSON MUST MOVE ON
Former England captain Michael Vaughan has called on Root to take time out for James Anderson’s stellar career for the sake of progress.
Writing in his column for The Telegraph, Vaughan said Roots’ two major challenges are growing the leadership group and managing the retirement of 640 Test wicket legend Anderson.
Vaughan said Anderson’s future is now the elephant in the room.
England can go no further, be a world power with Anderson at the helm, he wrote.
I like watching Jimmy Bowl. He is a poet with the ball in hand. He could be England’s best bowler for another two years.
Just because you can still perform doesn’t mean you should keep going. The team must evolve.
It’s not about firing Jimmy. It’s about what’s good for English cricket.
Vaughan pointed to the examples of Shane Warne and Glenn McGrath still walking away from Test cricket at the top of their game.
