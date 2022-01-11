Novak Djokovic latest updates: Tennis star trains in Australia as family holds press conference after visa appeal





Novak Djokovic wins appeal against deportation from Australia Novak Djokovic has been successful in his battle to overturn the decision to revoke his Australian visa in Australia’s Federal Circuit Court, paving the way for him to defend his Australian Open at Melbourne Park. The saga is unfinished despite the Australian government not delaying the hearing for 48 hours, with Judge Anthony Kelly saying we all play by the same rules. In other words, those rules were not complied with. The transcripts of the interview with the Australian Border Force were released as part of the case, while a possible three-year ban from the country still hangs over Djokovic’s head given the potential for a discretionary appeal from the immigration minister to the minister. of the Interior that was included as part of the lawsuit. The decision has rocked the tennis world, with Rafael Nadal branding the episode a circus after commenting on the latest development. While Andy Murray makes fun of Nigel Farages’ opportunistic views on the matter. Djokovic was successful after the case pushed the question of whether the Australian government and Border Forces made mistakes in their handling of Djokovic’s visa and their decision to revoke it. The Serb claimed he met the conditions for a medical exemption because he contracted Covid-19 in December. After a lengthy testimony, Judge Kelly overturned the original decision and ordered the 34-year-old to be released from detention immediately. Follow all the latest news and reactions from Djokovic’s hearing below. Novak Djokovic latest news and updates Show last update



1641840937 Did Novak Djokovic attend a public event after testing positive for Covid-19? Questions continue to mount over Novak Djokovic’s positive Covid-19 test after the tennis players’ family declined to answer whether the world No. 1 had broken self-isolation rules during a press conference on Monday. The Serb had been detained in an immigration facility and his visa was revoked following a review of the medical waiver granted following assessments by two independent medical panels before the 34-year-old flew to Australia. But Djokovic’s legal team filed documents to appeal the original border controls decision, confirming that he tested positive and recovered from Covid on December 16. Judge Anthony Kelly on Monday quashed a warrant to revoke Djokovic’s visa and the player resumed training after his release, but his family was subsequently questioned after photos surfaced of Djokovic attending an event in public and without a mask on Dec. 17. . Here’s what we know so far about Djokovic’s positive test: Karl MatchettJanuary 10, 2022 6:55 PM 1641839916 Novak Djokovic still faces Australian Open expulsion prospect despite winning visa appeal Novak Djokovic still faces the prospect of expulsion despite winning an appeal against a decision to deny him a visa at the Federal Circuit Court of Australia ahead of the Australian Open. Judge Anthony Kelly overturned the visa cancellation and ordered the Australian government to pay court costs and release Djokovic within half an hour. But Immigration Secretary Alex Hawke is still considering whether to exercise a personal power to cancel the Djokovics visa in a process that could take several days. Meanwhile, Djokovic’s uncle Goran Djokovic claimed Australian officials were urging Djokovic to give up his fight or risk entering the country for three years. A spokesman for Secretary of State Hawke said in a statement to AAP: Following the Federal Circuit and Family Court’s decision on procedural grounds, it remains within the jurisdiction of Immigration Secretary Hawkes to consider canceling Mr Djokovic’s visa under his personal responsibility. power of cancellation within section 133C. (3) of the Migration Act. The minister is currently considering the matter and the trial is still ongoing. Karl MatchettJanuary 10, 2022 6:38 PM 1641838236 Can Djokovic go to Wimbledon? With Djokovics having trouble traveling to Australia without a vaccine, the question is whether he will face similar problems in other countries. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been asked if the world is no. 1 will be welcomed at Wimbledon when the tournament takes place in June and July. He said: It is important that the Australian authorities make their own decisions. Everything I’d like to say about Novak Djokovic – who I played tennis against by the way, he’s pretty good – [is that] I believe in vaccination and I love doing it. Sarah RendellJanuary 10, 2022 6:10 PM 1641837036 Djokovic’s visa appeal is a victory for human rights and freedom of expression” Djokovic’s father, Srdan, has said his sons’ victory is a victory for freedom of expression. Djokovic resumed training for the Australian Open and his family held a passionate press conference applauding the liberation of justice. People of the world, thank you for the unconditional support, said Djokovic’s father. He fought for freedom of thought, freedom of speech. It’s been very, very difficult for us, as it has for everyone in the world who is free-thinking. But he is extremely strong, a wonderful young man who always tries to help, never to harm. Sarah RendellJanuary 10, 2022 17:50 1641835836 Djokovic’s ordeal described Djokovic’s mother Dijana spoke of the torture her son has endured since his visa was revoked a few days ago. At a press conference she said: He has always fought for justice. He hasn’t done anything wrong. He did not break any of their laws and he was subjected to torture, intimidation and we will hear more about what he had to go through. He fought it and felt he deserved to be there. Never before have we experienced a situation like this, this was extremely difficult for us. These six days we tried to fight for him to make sure that his voice would be heard around the world. There has been a spectrum of emotions. Sadness, fear, disappointment. There were times when he didn’t have his phone, we didn’t know what was happening. we had no idea if he was sick or had eaten. This is the biggest win of his career. Bigger than any Grand Slam he’s won. < style="display:block;padding-top:73.9308%"/> (EPA) Sarah RendellJanuary 10, 2022 17:30 1641834636 Djokovic confirms he is not vaccinated Djokovic was ambiguous when asked if he’s had the vaccine, not telling reporters if he’s had it. But documents revealed during the appeal hearing confirmed that the star has not had his vaccinations. The world No. 1 therefore had a medical exemption on the grounds that he had Covid in December. For the full story and transcript of his interview with the Border Force when he arrived in Melbourne, click here: Sarah RendellJanuary 10, 2022 5:10 PM 1641833436 Summary of today’s events There have been many developments in Djokovic’s struggle to stay in Australia today. He won his appeal but could still be evicted if immigration secretary Alex Hawke wishes. The Djokovics family also spoke in a press conference and the star has also broken his silence on the matter. But where does it go from here? Here’s everything you need to know. Sarah RendellJanuary 10, 2022 16:50 1641832236 Djokovic speaks after winning appeal Djokovic’s family revealed he was on a tennis court during the press conference and the star has uploaded a photo of him on it. He broke his silence when he won his appeal on Twitter, saying: I am happy and grateful that the judge overturned my visa cancellation. Despite everything that has happened, I want to stay and try to compete @Australian Open I stay focused on that. I flew in here to play at one of the most important events we have for the amazing fans. For now all I can say is THANK YOU all for standing by me through all of this and encouraging me to stay strong. Sarah RendellJanuary 10, 2022 16:30 1641831036 Djokovic is back in training for Australian Open Djokovic is back on a tennis court for the first time since winning his profession as he prepares for the Australian Open, which starts on January 17. His family spoke at press conferences about the torture the star has endured in recent days. World No. 1 could still be deported in the coming days if the government decides to revoke its visa. But if he does take part in the event, he must try to defend his title and become the greatest male tennis player of all time. Sarah RendellJanuary 10, 2022 16:10 1641829836 Djokovics family worried about deportation Djokovic could be deported in the coming days, depending on whether the Australian government decides to revoke his visa. At a press conference this afternoon, when a reporter asked a reporter what she thought about it, his mother Dijana said: I’m very concerned, but don’t want to think about it. The star will try to defend his title at the Australian Open, which kicks off on January 17. Sarah RendellJanuary 10, 2022 15:50

