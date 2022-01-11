



Three Lancers Earn VaSID All-State University Field Hockey Honors Field hockey

FAMRVILLE, Va. Three Lancers are represented on the 2021 VaSID All-State University list after a record-breaking fall season for the hockey program. Luna Lopez, Ana Paula Lazaro, and freshman Moussia Walckiers earned All-State awards, including Walckiers who was named VaSID Rookie of the Year. Walckiers came in her first season and earned 2nd Team VaSID All-State honors and is also named the best rookie in the stats. The All-Mac Freshman of the Year forward became the third Lancer ever to be named All-Mac Freshman of the Year since joining the conference in 2014. Walckiers started every game for Longwood as a true freshman, scoring a total of four goals, two assists and 10 points on the year. She played over 700 minutes for the Lancers, the team's best freshman this season. The Belgian native enjoyed her first multi-goal game of her career in a 7-0 win against Central Michigan, scoring twice, and earning her first assist in a 4-3 win against William & Mary. She helped Longwood advance to the MAC Championship match for the first time in MAC Championship history, playing 83 minutes over two matches in the conference tournament. After four years of filling the stats and earning all of the All-Mac awards, Luna Lopez was named to the VaSID All-State First Team after a banner senior season. Lopez is a four-time All-MAC first-team squad, and three-time All-Region honoree. This season, the Argentine finished in the MAC's top five in goals, assists and points. She scored a total of eight goals, seven assists and 23 points. An impact player on both sides of the pitch, Lopez helped take Longwood to the top of the MAC in goals scored and second in goals allowed in the 2021 season, while also scoring the winning, only goal in a 1-0 win over Kent State in the MAC tournament to push Lancers to his first-ever MAC Championship game. Ana Paula Lazaro was named to the VaSID All-State Second Team after a season two breakthrough campaign in which she earned a First Team All-Mac honor. Lazaro was fifth in the MAC, second on the team, with seven goals at the end of the season. Lazaro had one defensive save and helped Longwood set the second lowest goals scored by average in the MAC. She finished seventh in the MAC in points with a total of 16, adding two assists to her seven goals. Despite being a defender, Lazaro earned two game-winning goals with the lead strike in the 2-0 win against Towson and the 3-0 win against MAC foe Appalachian State. VaSID All-State Team 1st team Bethany Dykema, Defense, Freedom

Amber Ezechiels, Defense, UVA

Janne Wetzel, Defense, VCU

Azul Iritxity Irigoyen, Keeper, Liberty

Daniella Rhodes, Forward, Freedom

Eveline Zwager, Forward, James Madison

Jill Bolton, Forward, Liberty

Lizzie Hamlett, Midfielder, Liberty

Diede Remijnse, Midfielder, James Madison

Luna Lopez , Midfielder, Longwood Adele Iacobucci, Midfielder, Virginia 2nd team Jodie Conolly, Defense, Freedom

Rachel Robinson, Defense, Virginia

Steffie Bongers, Defense, Richmond

Ana Paula Lazaro , Defense, Longwood Sasha Elliott, Keeper, VCU

Maroussia Walckiers , Forward, Longwood Charlotte Vaanhold, Forward, Liberty

Marlon de Jrujine, Forward, Old Dominion

Maite Sturm, Midfielder, VCU

Lindsey Frank, Midfielder, Richmond

Delphine Le Jeune, Midfielder, Old Dominion Rookie of the Year: Moussia Walckiers, Longwood

Coach of the Year: Nikki Parsley-Blocker, Liberty

Player of the Year: Jill Bolton, Liberty #horsepower

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://longwoodlancers.com/news/2022/1/10/three-lancers-earn-vasid-all-state-university-field-hockey-honors.aspx

