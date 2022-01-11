No. 4 Auburn Renews In-State Rivalry With Trip To No. 24 Alabama

AUBURN, Ala. A top 25 match. Aired on ESPN. A potential lead in the SEC standings at stake. this is what Bruce Pearl provided for the Iron Bowl rivalry when he first came to the plains. Seven years ago, however, the rivalry was dominated by football. The battle on the hardwood was an afterthought.

Times have changed.

Auburn, winners of 11 consecutive, jumped to number 4 in the latest AP Top 25 on Monday, and the college basketball world will watch Tuesday night when the Tigers play on the road at number 24 Alabama.

“What strikes me is where we started when we first came here to try to make this Auburn-Alabama basketball game mean as much as the soccer game,” Pearl said. “Or the softball game, the baseball game, the gymnastics meeting.

“It’s good to have our programs (to the point) where the game matters more than just to the people here in the state of Alabama.”

Pearl will be the first to tell you that this Alabama team is one of the best teams that Auburn will play all season. Despite Saturday’s loss to Missouri, the Crimson Tide took non-conference wins against No. 2 Gonzaga and No. 11 Houston, and they also took an impressive road win in Florida last week.

“It’s definitely going to be our biggest challenge yet this year,” said Pearl.

But the Tigers have responded to just about every challenge this season, opening conference play with three straight wins, all with 12 or more points. No Auburn team has done that since the 1969-70 season. The current 11-game winning streak equates to the third longest active winning streak in college basketball.

All that to say this group will be ready.

Auburn and Alabama will tip Coleman Coliseum at 8 p.m. CT in what will be the 165th meeting between the two sides. Andy Burcham and Sonny Smith will have the radio call on 93.9 Tiger FM and online at AuburnTigers.com, and the game will also air on ESPN with Karl Ravech and Jimmy Dykes on the call.

PLAYER TO WATCH: JAYLIN WILLIAMS

Junior forward Jaylin Williams came off the bench to record a season-high 14 points in Saturday’s win over Florida. Williams, who was one of four players in double digits that night, shot 5 of 6 from the field and a perfect 3 of 3 from the free throw line. He also grabbed three rebounds and made two of the team’s nine blocks in 21 minutes of action against the Gators. He is currently the team’s fifth leading scorer with an average of 7.9 points per game.

WITHIN THE SERIES: ALABAMA

Alabama was a tough place to play for Auburn throughout the 164-game series. The Tigers have won just 10 times in Tuscaloosa and twice in the Bruce Pearl Era in 2017 and 2019. In 2019, it was sophomore Chuma Okeke who led the way with 17 points, 14 rebounds and three assists as Auburn took off with a 66-60 win.

The Crimson Tide holds a 99-65 lead in the all-time series and has won their last two encounters with Auburn, including a 70-58 win in Tuscaloosa last March.

RISE IN THE RANK

Behind an 11-game winning streak and a dominant 3-0 start to SEC play, Auburn moved up five spots to #4 in both the Associated Press and ESPN Coaches Top 25 polls on Monday. It was the Tigers’ third appearance in the Top 5 in the past three seasons under Bruce Pearl . In January 2020, they were in the Top 5 back-to-back for weeks.

Below are the highest national rankings the program has achieved in the Pearl Era.

2017-18: 8th

2018-19: 7th

2019-20: 4th

2021-22: 4th