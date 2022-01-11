New Zealand vs Bangladesh, 2nd Test, Day 3 at Hagley Oval in Christchurch Live Cricket Score

New Zealand vs Bangladesh, 2nd Test, Day 3, Live Report: When New Zealand enforced follow-up, Bangladesh reached 74 for two over lunch on day three in Christchurch on Tuesday. With two days and two sessions to go, they are still 321 behind.

Bangladesh was knocked out in the final on the second day for 126 in response to New Zealand’s imposing 521.

In a more stable start to their second innings, the opening pair of Bangladesh put up 27 for the first wicket, after falling behind five times at the same stage the first time.

Shadman Islam, who opened the day with a four out of the gloves from Tim Southee’s first delivery, reached 21 before knocking off a leg-side delivery from Kyle Jamieson and wicketkeeper Tom Blundell took a nice one-handed dive.

In his next over, Jamieson found the edge of Najmul Hossain Shanto’s bat, but the chance was lost by Daryl Mitchell on the third slip.

Shanto hit it hard to reach 29 when faced with a barrage of short deliveries from Neil Wagner and finally couldn’t resist trying a pull shot and was caught by Trent Boult on the border.

Debutant Mohammad Naim, who made a five-ball duck in the first innings, was unbeaten on 15 of 81 deliveries during lunch with Mominul Haque in second.

(With AFP inputs)

