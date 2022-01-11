Lake Gibson’s Jaylon Glover Is Florida’s Top Soccer Player of 2021





Jaylon Glover was taking a break from tutoring at the University of Utah after enrolling this month after graduating from Lake Gibson early in December when he heard the news. After finishing third on the ballot last year, Glover finished first this year and was named Florida Dairy FarmersMr. Football Monday after the last ballot by media members and coaches. Glover is the third Polk County soccer player to win the award, which is presented to the state’s best soccer player. Travis Henry of Frostproof won in 1996 and Demarkcus Bowman of Lakeland, who is now in Florida, won in 2019. Earlier:Jaylon Glover of Lake Gibson named Mr. Football finalist And:Lake Gibson’s Jaylon Glover, one of the best running backs in Polk County history More coverage:Meet The Ledger 2021 All-County Football Offensive Team “I didn’t even know about (winning),” Glover said after being reached for comment. “That’s great. I knew I was a finalist just like last year.” Glover finished third in the Mr. Football mood, Niceville’s Trey Wainwright won last year but was not focused on the award coming in the season. Winning a state title was the primary goal. The Braves finished 9-4 and lost in the state semifinals. “Like I said, the accolades will come to you with team success,” he said. “I was just trying to win games. … It’s a great honor.” Glover, who was named Class 7A Player of the Year last week, took 10 first-place votes and 150 points, finishing comfortably ahead of Venice 8A Player of the Year Ryan Browne. Browne had nine first-place votes and 130 points. Taron Dickens of Miami Northwestern was third, followed by Kenyatta Jackson of Chaminade-Madonna of Hollywood, Brady Denaburg of Merritt Island, Kemper Hodges of South Walton, Keshaun Mitchell of Madison County, Ennio Yapoor of Champagnat Catholic and Nehemiah Vann of Seven Rivers Christian. Glover’s achievements for this season and his career are well documented. He led Polk County by rushing for 2,377 yards and 29 touchdowns on 312 carries. He finished his career with 6,400 yards rushing, third all-time in Polk County history, and scored 83 TDs. Glover said he’s settling in Utah. “It’s been good,” said Glover, who rode a snowmobile for the first time last weekend. “Everyone is so nice. Tampa Jesuit coach Matt Thompson, who received 10 first-place votes and 157 points in total, was named overall coach of the year. Venice’s John Peacock finished second, followed by Tampa Bay Tech’s Jayson Roberts, Merritt Island’s Hurlie Brown, Chaminade-Madonna’s Dameon Jones, Orlando Lake Highland Prep’s Ben Bullock, Fort Lauderdale’s Matt DuBuc Cardinal Gibbons, Madison’s Mike Coe County and Verlon Dorminey of Trinity Christian. Roy Fuoco can be reached at: [email protected] or at 863-802-7526. Follow him on Twitter: @RoyFuoco.

