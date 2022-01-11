Novak Djokovic: Australian Border Guard interview transcript shows tennis star shock at visa withdrawal | world news

A transcript of Novak Djokovic’s interview with the Australian Border Force as he attempted to enter the country has been released, in which the Serb has confirmed that he has had COVID-19 twice and has not been vaccinated.

The transcript shows the tennis star’s shock and confusion when he was informed of his visa cancellation during an interview in Melbourne, which lasted from 12:21pm to 7:45am on January 6, from 12:21pm to 7:45am.

Djokovic stands on his arrival at an Australian Border Force stand at the airport in Melbourne



Transcript excerpt 1: Vaccination status and COVID testing – part of the interview starts at 12:21 pm

The interviewer begins by going through a series of procedural questions, including questions about his identity, citizenship, and health and safety, and also adds a warning that he could be prosecuted if he provides falsified documents. He then continues:

INTERVIEWER: Thank you. So if I ask you what were your reasons for traveling to Australia today?

DJOKOVIC: I am a professional tennis player and the main reason I come to Australia is to participate in the Australian Open in Melbourne, Victoria.

INTERVIEWER: Thank you. Now question about your vaccination, have you been vaccinated…

DJOKOVIC: I am not vaccinated.

INTERVIEWER: … for COVID-19? Not vaccinated?

DJOKOVIC: I am not vaccinated.

INTERVIEWER: Thank you. Have you ever had COVID?

DJOKOVIC: Yes.

INTERVIEWER: So when did you do that?

DJOKOVIC: I had COVID twice, I had COVID in June 2020 and I recently had COVID in – I tested positive – PCR, December 16, 2021…

Djokovic and the interviewer then discuss his documentation and whether it was the federal government or the Victorian government that issued him a travel document statement.

The player describes how it was his manager who provided evidence of his positive and negative PCR tests and antibodies which he believes were reviewed by the medical panel of Tennis Australia and the State of Victoria.

He tells the interviewer that he can enter Australia “with a medical waiver”, but admits that he has nothing about him from the federal government.

This part of the interview, sometime between 12:46 PM and 12:52 PM, continues:

INTERVIEWER: … the point is, like you [inaudible] come to Australia and it is pretty much ruled by the federal government.

DJOKOVIC: I understand this. I understand this. So do you need any additional documents from me?

INTERVIEWER: Yes, if you claim that you have received emails from the federal government…

DJOKOVIC: Okay.

INTERVIEWER: …because, yes, we want to give you every opportunity to provide as much information as possible.

DJOKOVIC: Okay. OK. So no, we have not received any emails from the federal government.

At 12:52 p.m., the interview is adjourned, and when the interview resumes at 3:55 a.m., Djokovic is told by the interviewer that he will receive a “notice of intent to consider canceling your visa”.

Image:

The van that was supposed to transport Djokovic arrives in Melbourne



Transcript excerpt 2: Intention to consider canceling his visa – at 3:55 am

INTERVIEWER: Now, Novak based on the information you provided us [inaudible] that may help, I’m just going to give you a notice of intent to consider canceling your visa. So I’m just going to read out all the information.

DJOKOVIC: I don’t understand, you cancel my visa, or?

INTERVIEWER: This is a letter of intent to consider termination under s[ection] 116 of the Migration Act 1958. So as soon as I served you this notice…

DJOKOVIC: Okay.

INTERVIEWER: … I’ll give you about 20 minutes – or whatever, if you need more time you can request that – and you have to give us reasons why we shouldn’t cancel the visa.

DJOKOVIC: I mean, I really don’t understand what more you want me to give you. I have provided all the documents that Tennis Australia and the Victorian Government have asked me to do in the past three/four weeks, this is what we have done.

DJOKOVIC: My agent and I have been in constant contact through my agent with Tennis Australia and the Victorian State Government, the medical panel…

INTERVIEWER: Yes.

DJOKOVIC: … They – whatever they asked us to do – this is their set of rules that they provided…

Image:

Novak Djokovic at the Australian Open in 2021. File pic



INTERVIEWER: Yes.

DJOKOVIC: …so they have authorized the medical exemption for the COVID vaccination. I applied, they approved it, I just really don’t know what more you want me to say. What – I just have – I have nothing else – I ended up here because of these documents, otherwise I wouldn’t have been allowed to come in.

DJOKOVIC: I just really don’t understand the reason why you don’t allow me to enter your country – I mean I waited four hours and I still can’t understand what the main reason is – like – lack from which papers? Lack of what information do you need? Or?

INTERVIEWER: Ah yes, so I’m just going to read you all the information and I’m going to give you a copy of this as well. So everything is in it. But yes, I have to go through this process and then the explanation you gave me, I mean you can give it to me after the time frame we give you. The 20 minutes we have to give you.

DJOKOVIC: So you’re legally giving me 20 minutes to try and provide additional information that I don’t have? At four in the morning? I mean you’ve put me in a very awkward position where I can’t call the director of Tennis Australia at 4am, I can’t get in touch with anyone from the Victorian state government through Tennis Australia.

DJOKOVIC: I… you just put me in a very uncomfortable position. I don’t know what else I can tell you. I mean IIII everything she was asked to do is here.

After another series of starts and stops, at 6.07 am Djokovic asks for a postponement to 8.30 am so he can speak to Tennis Australia, search documents and give his lawyers more time to talk to the government.

He is told that if his visa is canceled he will be transferred to a hotel for people who have been “denied entry into the country”.

Image:

Police officers guard an entrance to the Park Hotel, where Serbian tennis player Novak Djokovic was detained



Transcript Fragment 3: Djokovic is told he will be transferred to a hotel shortly after 6:07 a.m.

DJOKOVIC: Yes, I know you’re going to cancel my visa, it’s obvious. But what does that mean, in terms of, excuse me, in terms of me staying here and waiting for the lawyers to contact the federal government –

INTERVIEWER 2: At the airport? Excuse me, do you mean stay here at the airport?

DJOKOVIC: Yeah, I mean, because I can’t…

INTERVIEWER 2: Okay.

DJOKOVIC: … go in, so I…

INTERVIEWER 2: If [inaudible])…

DJOKOVIC: … would like to wait another two to three hours for this to see if they can do something

INTERVIEWER 2: Okay.

DJOKOVIC: … that’s the whole idea.

INTERVIEWER 2: Okay.

INTERVIEWER 2: So look, if your visa was canceled you wouldn’t stay here, you’d go to a hotel in town.

DJOKOVIC: Oh okay, so I’d go to a hotel?

INTERVIEWER 2: Yes, in the city.

DJOKOVIC: Okay.

INTERVIEWER 2: You wouldn’t stay here at the airport.

DJOKOVIC: But that hotel? Is it like a COVID hotel or is it what it is?

INTERVIEWER 2: No, it’s, I don’t know the name of it, it’s just a place, because as if someone were denied entry into the country…

DJOKOVIC: Yes.

INTERVIEWER 2: …and right now we don’t put them in the immigration detention center so the, I’m guessing the department has a contract with the hotel to let people in, you know, who have been denied entry into the country to stay in the hotel there.

The interview is then interrupted again and reconvened at 7:38 am, when he is told that his visa is indeed being cancelled, with the interviewer telling him: “After weighing all the available information, I was convinced that the reasons for canceling your visa outweighs the reasons not to cancel.”

Another officer is called into the room and Djokovic is detained.

There is some debate as to whether the player is likely to return home with the airline that transported him, Emirates, before the interviews end at 7:45am.