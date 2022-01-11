Island hockey player suspension draws national attention, criticism





Hockey PEI’s suspension of a player for posting to social media about racism continues to spark reactions from across the country, from Hockey Night in Canada, sports networks and even in a tweet from Canadian singer kd lang. Former Hockey PEI president Gordie Lund also weighed in, saying the organization overreacted to the comments of 20-year-old Charlottetown player Keegan Mitchell. Mitchell was responding to a two-game suspension handed to a member of the Kensington Vipers Junior B team for anti-Asian racist remarks against one of Mitchell’s teammates. Mitchell was also given a two-game suspension for cutting the offending player’s leg. In a social media post, Mitchell said he defended his teammate and criticized Hockey PEI for the way the situation was handled. As a result of the post, Mitchell is now facing an indefinite suspension for violating the social media code of conduct established by the organization. “@Hockey PEI. Come on. Do it better,” Long tweeted on Jan. 8. @HockeyPEI

Come on. Do it better. —@kdlang Lund said Hockey PEI has opened a “can of worms” with its decision. “Keegan was actually telling the truth about his situation he was involved in,” Lund said. “My opinion is that he has not discredited anyone and he is absolutely standing up for what he believes in a friend and player, teammate, in fact came out and told the truth and has been suspended indefinitely without social media rules Hearing it, it’s hard to stop.” This is alliance, this is bystander training and he has done an exceptional job. MLA Gord McNeilly MLA Gord McNeilly said he hopes Mitchell’s suspension will be lifted. “This is alliance, this is bystander training and he has done an exceptional job, I hope he appeals.” Hockey PEI officials were not available for comment Monday. Last week, they said Mitchell’s post violated their social media policies by publicly criticizing umpires and Hockey PEI’s disciplinary process. Island morning10:28Hockey PEI covers another incident with racist comments. Hockey PEI is dealing with the aftermath of another racist remark incident. One of the victim’s teammates, Keegan Mitchell, speaks out. He was given a two-match ban after beating the player who made the racist comment. 10:28 Hockey PEI has made different decisions about racism and homophobia in recent months. Shortly after the fall season began, three boys were punished for bullying a young player online. One player was banned from hockey for a year. Two other cases of homophobic comments have resulted in five-game suspensions. An incident in which a Halifax keeper said he was the victim of racist remarks while playing a match on the island is also under investigation. Last month, McNeilly called on the county to appoint an independent commissioner to address issues surrounding systemic racism.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/prince-edward-island/pei-hockey-racism-reaction-1.6310136

