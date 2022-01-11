Kevin Pietersen and Daren Sammy are part of World Giants Team





Kevin Pietersen, Daren Sammy and Jonty Rhodes will be part of the World Giants team that will play in the Legends League Cricket. Legends League Cricket (LLC) is a professional tournament for retired international cricketers. The competition is played between three teams: the Indian team (India Maharajas), the Asia team (Asia Lions) and the rest of the world (World Giants). LLC announced Monday that World Giants will be the name of the team to represent the Rest of the World Team. World Giants team also includes other prominent players such as Daniel Vettori, Brett Lee, Imran Tahir, Owais Shah, Herschelle Gibbs, Albie MorkelMorne Morkel, Corey Anderson, Monty Panesar, Brad Haddin, Kevin O’Brien and Brendan Taylor. World Giants will be the team to beat: Ravi Shastri Former Indian men’s team coach Ravi Shastri, who is the commissioner of Legends League Cricket, said the World Giants team couldn’t be better than this. “Global giants really live up to their name and will be the team to beat in the championship. It can’t get any better than this. Seeing top names from the World of Cricket come together to compete against Asia and India would be a treat for the Cricket fans,” said Shastri. “The League will be played from 20 January 2022 at Oman’s cricket stadium in Muscat between three powerful teams. The other two teams would represent Asia and India,” he added. Virender Sehwag and Yuvraj Singh play for India Maharajas The India Maharajas consists of Virender Sehwag, Yuvraj Singh, Harbhajan Singh, Irfan Pathan, Yusuf Pathan, Subramaniam Badrinath, RP Singh, Pragyan Ojha, Naman Ojha, Manpreet Gony, Hemang Badani, Venugopal Rao, Munaf Patel, Sanjay Bangar, Nayan Mongia, Mohammad Kaif and Stuart Binny. Meanwhile, Asia Lions mainly includes players from Sri Lanka and Pakistan: Shoaib Akhtar, Shahid Afridi, Sanath Jayasuriya, Muttiah Muralitharan, Chaminda Vaas, Romesh Kaluwitharana, Tillakaratne Dilshan, Azhar Mahmood, Upul Tharanga, Misbah-ul-Haq, Mohammed Hafeez, Shoaib Malik Mohammed Yousuf, Umar Gul, Asghar Afghan and Kamran Akmal. Coaches and captains of all teams would be announced shortly, along with the tournament schedule and dates. Also read:: Sachin Tendulkar not participating in Legends League Cricket, confirms SRT Sports Management

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://cricketaddictor.com/cricket-news/legends-league-cricket-kevin-pietersen-daren-sammy-to-be-part-of-world-giants-team/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos