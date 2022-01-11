Analysis: How a tennis legend, the US Supreme Court and the Winter Olympics are reshaping Covid politics





Far from alleviating the extreme dilemmas the pandemic poses for leaders, the milder Omicron variant makes them more acute — in part because its portability continues to fill hospitals and take away vital labor. And yet, as the global crisis enters a third year, there is a palpable sense that, at least in democracies, the population is beginning to move to new accommodation with Covid-19 through exhaustion or collective sanity. But China’s communist rulers are going in the opposite direction, locking up millions of their people as they try to prevent the Winter Olympics – a showcase for the country’s emerging superpower – from becoming a humiliating epicenter of infection.

In the US and parts of Europe, meanwhile, this shift is also being driven by the fact that many people have tested positive, or know someone who has, and experienced few symptoms, leading to questions about the logic of current public health guidelines. including recommendations for people to isolate even if they are asymptomatic and fully vaccinated.

But the pandemic pattern that saw national, state and local governments struggle to keep up with the chameleon threat from an unseen enemy is being repeated in this new phase of the battle. Many are rushing to adapt the Covid isolation protocols and test and booster shot regimens specific to Omicron, balancing the desire to alleviate often-recorded hospitalizations with the reduced impact of the virus elsewhere.

But Covid-19 has lost none of its ability to widen existing cultural and ideological political divides, especially in the United States. For example, the explosive political concoction of heightened portability and the cumulative social and human toll of the long battle against Covid has played out in a bitter but recently eased showdown in Chicago between the city’s mayor and the teachers’ union over the reopening of schools. Elsewhere, conservative governors who long saw political advantage in downplaying the virus can now look ahead, albeit at the cost of many lives, as Omicron’s assault on the interior is just beginning. Early in the pandemic, then-President Donald Trump was criticized for prioritizing political and economic considerations over science. But there are growing signs that leaders such as President Joe Biden, French President Emmanuel Macron or Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison are now also adopting a more politicized approach, driven by shifting public opinion, circumstances and electoral self-preservation. Leaders are now pushing for schools to remain open, lockdowns are not an option and in some cases argue that the unvaccinated – who make up most people in intensive care units – have made their choice. A critical case at the Supreme Court In Washington, the administration is eager to see if one of the main weapons of Biden’s arsenal against the virus — vaccine requirements for major corporations and certain health professionals — will survive a skeptical Supreme Court. The decision can be expected anytime, but at a hearing last week, a conservative majority was apparently open to arguments that Biden has exceeded his powers, at least with regard to big business. The White House, voicing its concern, issued an op-ed in the newspaper “The Hill” by an expert at the George Washington University School of Medicine on Monday warning that Covid-19 was “killing the nation’s workforce” and urging judges on it. urged to uphold Biden’s mandates. Rooted in challenging the measures taken by Republican-led states, the case is reviving the long duel between individual freedom and the extraordinary measures the government is using to fight a pandemic that threatens everyone, regardless of political affiliation. . If the court contradicts the administration, it’s hard to argue that it won’t be responsible for more illness and death simply because of the reality of the virus. Big corporations will at least have to consider their own powers to demand vaccination, a factor that could delay the post-Omicron reopening or have economic repercussions at a time when the virus is still killing an average of more than 1,200 Americans a day. Famous Vaccine Skeptics Serve in Australia The Supreme Court case is a test of the complicated choices being forced upon Western democracies by the worst pandemic in 100 years. In some ways, divisive as it may be, this is the safety valve of democracy working as it should – allowing opposing views to be voiced in a time of national stress. As Biden struggles to keep his vow to stop the virus, he has the comfort that he won’t endure the political heat alone. The extraordinary saga in Australia of tennis star and vaccine skeptic Novak Djokovic, who was just released from immigration detention over a dispute over his visa ahead of the Australian Open, has left Morrison’s government in the eye of a political storm. The 20-time Serbian Grand Slam champion was released by a judge who ruled he had been treated unfairly by border authorities after arriving in the country on a vaccine exemption. Claims by the family of the multimillionaire celebrity that he was a political prisoner were an insult to those languishing in prison in places like China, Myanmar or North Korea. But like Kyrie Irving star Kyrie Irving and Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, Djokovic has become something of a sports dissident, and their views on vaccines have made them heroes to skeptics and headaches to their sport. Morrison’s government has every political incentive to take a tough stance against Djokovic. Firstly, with a few exceptions, anyone traveling to Australia, even nationals, must be able to show proof of vaccination. The country has endured nearly two years of near isolation from the rest of the world. Families were split. Now many Australians suspect that Djokovic received special treatment because of who he is and his ability to afford a powerful legal team. “Rules are rules, especially when it comes to our borders. Nobody is above these rules”, Morrison tweeted last week. The government in Canberra is considering whether Djokovic will be expelled from the country a week before the championships in Melbourne. This drama could hardly have happened in a worse place; the city has endured some of the world’s most punitive lockdowns. Morrison’s mind, meanwhile, will be focused on his re-election in May. And while his administration received critical acclaim early on for keeping Covid out of the country with restrictions far more severe than those in the US in the beginning, there is now a deep national fatigue. And while many are angry with Djokovic, his case also raises questions about whether such strict entry rules still make sense now that Omicron is spreading like wildfire. Morrison has tried to enter the political debate by saying the country must move beyond the “heavy hand of government” by ending lockdowns, but he is being hammered by the opposition and arguing with states like Western Australia and Queensland who have adopted more cautious Covid-19 guidelines. Macron’s uncompromising shift The Djokovic case also intersects with another debate: the extent to which those who have refused to take safe, mostly free and effective vaccines are now responsible for curtailing the freedoms of fully vaccinated and fortified people. In the United States and elsewhere, restrictions on daily life could have been less restrictive if more people had fired — and largely protected from the serious illness that threatens to engulf hospitals. In many cases, those most reluctant to embrace vaccines often also come from conservative areas where measures such as social distancing and the wearing of masks are less adhered to. But the clashing cultural responses to the pandemic underscore the American credo of individualism and the broad presumption of European-style collective responsibility. In France, however, President Emmanuel Macron is risking his political credibility with a crackdown on unvaccinated people. Like Morrison, Macron is within weeks of an election. The French president, who has often appeared imperious at the Elyse Palace and has had an up-and-down relationship with the public, is pushing for tougher legislation requiring a vaccine pass to enter restaurants, bars and travel within the country. “Now the unvaccinated, I really want to piss them off. And so we keep doing it, until the end. This is the strategy,” Macron told Le Parisien newspaper last week. His plan to banish the unvaccinated caused a political uproar and would never fly into the US. But it may be less of a gamble than it seems. His polls for April’s two-round presidential election are robust, and he waited for more than 74% of French people to be fully vaccinated – one of the highest rates in Europe – before taking his position. If Macron wins a second term, he will be one of the few Western leaders to date who has managed to master the politics of the pandemic. An Olympic performance However, complaints that Macron is betraying Napoleonic instincts pale in comparison to the draconian measures China has taken to quell new outbreaks of the virus that first emerged in the central city of Wuhan before it spread worldwide. Authorities have just imposed various levels of isolation on the city of Tianjin and plan to test 14 million residents after the discovery of a small number of Omicron cases. The move is a nightmare scenario for the communist leadership, as Tianjin is just 130 miles from Beijing, where the Winter Olympics will take place next month. China’s party bosses have given extraordinary political prestige to hosting the Games, and a major outbreak in the athletes’ village would be a public relations disaster. Strict restrictions apply to participants, officials and media entering China for the Olympics. But given the highly transmissible Omicron variant, it’s hard to see how China’s effort to keep its more than 1 billion people completely isolated is sustainable in the long run, especially since the country has been largely cut off from the world for two years. . Even in an authoritarian country, the pressures of the pandemic are creating serious tensions, though they may not be discussed as openly as those in a democracy, especially one as divided internally as the United States. Strongman President Xi Jinping has done everything possible to ensure that China lives without Covid-19. But even he may now have no choice but to live with it, difficult as that may be.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnn.com/2022/01/11/politics/novak-djokovic-covid-politics/index.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos