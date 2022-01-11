Wisconsin Scores 15 in Charity Women’s Hockey Exhibit Victory Against UW-Eau Claire | Wisconsin Badgers Hockey

Todd D. Milewski | Wisconsin State Journal
Nicole LaMantia and Daryl Watts both scored two goals and three assists in the University of Wisconsin women’s hockey team’s 15-1 victory over UW-Eau Claire in a charity match at the LaBahn Arena on Monday.
The game matched the Badgers, number 1 in Division I, and the Blugolds, number 4 in Division III.
Because it was an exhibition, the result didn’t provide UW’s biggest margin of victory, 13 is the highest, on September 25, 2011, against Lindenwood at the Kohl Center or the team’s most goals scored. UW posted 14 on November 18, 2000 in Bemidji State.
The pandemic limited opportunities for exhibition games, so the NCAA allowed teams to play one exhibition against another school this season.
UW collected 1,152 children’s books to donate to community organizations as part of the game. Fans had to bring a new or gently used book to access the game, the Badgers’ first exhibition against another state school.
Twelve Badgers players collected at least two points. Sophie Shirley, Makenna Webster and Maddi Wheeler joined LaMantia and Watts and scored twice.
Ties by Position: Learn About the 2021-22 Wisconsin Women’s Hockey Team
|New.
|Name
|Year
|Height
|residence
|8
|Makenna Webster
|So.
|5-2
|St. Louis
|9
|Sophie Shirley
|sr.
|5-9
|Saskatoon, Saskatchewan
|12
|Grace Shirley
|jr.
|5-7
|Saskatoon, Saskatchewan
|15
|Caitlin Schneider
|5th-Sr.
|5-4
|Glenview, Illinois
|16
|Maddie Posick
|5th-Sr.
|5-7
|Stoughton
|18
|Marianne Picard
|fr.
|5-6
|Repentigny, Quebec
|19
|Daryl Watts
|5th-Sr.
|5-6
|Toronto
|20
|Brette Pettet
|5th-Sr.
|5-3
|Kentville, Nova Scotia
|23
|Sarah Wozniewicz
|fr.
|5-7
|Cochrane, Alberta
|26
|Casey O’Brien
|So.
|5-4
|Milton, Massachusetts
|28
|Maddi Wheeler
|So.
|5-4
|Erinsville, Ontario
The Badgers have the potential to form the most powerful line in the country with Daryl Watts on the left, Brette Pettet center and Sophie Shirley on the right. Together, they scored 42 of the team’s 79 goals last season, including an NCAA-best 19 by Watts. But it’s also worth considering that UW might be able to fill its offensive depth better by spreading them across the top two lines, as the team did last season.
Casey O’Brien has the makings of a top six center and the Badgers need it because that’s not a position with much depth. Makenna Webster was the Frozen Four Most Outstanding Player last season after scoring in both the semifinals and championships. O’Brien, Webster and Maddi Wheeler only got about half the games freshmen normally play in their freshman year, so their growth curve will continue this season.
With Britta Curl and Lacey Eden vying for spots on the U.S. Olympic team, the Badgers will need bigger roles from some returning players used sparingly in the past, and quick contributions from freshmen Marianne Picard and Sarah Wozniewicz.
Caitlin Schneider scored just twice last season on nine goals as a junior. The Badgers could use a boost from her and she should be given the chance to give it.
49% | UW’s winning percentage in 2020-21, 17th out of 30 NCAA teams. The Badgers were first at 60.5% in 2019-20.
|New.
|Name
|Year
|Height
|residence
|3
|Sophie Helgeson
|fr.
|5-6
|Roseau, Minnesota
|5
|Kendra Nealey
|sr.
|5-11
|Madison
|13
|Grace Bowlby
|5th-Sr.
|5-8
|Edina, Minnesota
|14
|Mayson Toft
|So.
|5-8
|Lowry, Minnesota
|21
|Nicole LaMantia
|sr.
|5-4
|Wayne, Illinois
|24
|Katie Kotlowski
|R-So.
|5-10
|Warroad, Minnesota
|25
|Chayla Edwards
|jr.
|5-9
|Cleveland
The Badgers will feel the loss of Natalie Buchbinder, who was selected for the US Olympic residency process, but the arrival of Kendra Nealey via Cornell transfer should provide some cover. Nealey didn’t play last season because the Ivy League canceled the schedule during the pandemic. She will be able to take advantage of a less strenuous start for UW, who will not face a ranked team until they play in Minnesota Duluth on October 15-17, to get back up to speed.
Grace Bowlby led NCAA defensemen with 18 assists last season and was UW’s first All-American to the position since Meaghan Mikkelson in 2007. Bowlby played in all 136 games during her first four seasons with the team. Nicole LaMantia was just as reliable in her first three campaigns, 98 for 98. Chayla Edwards gives the Badgers a stable presence in the defensive zone and a willingness to block shots.
UW is traditionally stingy in defense due to good puck control and movement in his zone. This season shouldn’t be much different in those regions.
Katie Kotlowski had a quietly effective freshman season in the 2020-21 inaugural season along with Bowlby. Even if her defending partner gets the most accolades, Kotlowski’s contributions won’t go unnoticed for long.
3 | Goals scored by Badgers defenders last season. Two were from LaMantia, one from Buchbinder.
|New.
|Name
|Year
|Height
|residence
|1
|Jane Gervais
|R-Fr.
|5-8
|Valcourt, Quebec
|29
|Kennedy Blair
|5th-Sr.
|5-7
|Bismarck, North Dakota
|30
|Cami Kronis
|R-Jr.
|6-0
|New York
The Badgers have been dependent on in-goal transfers for the past ten years, and this season seems to be no different. Kennedy Blair is entering her sixth year at her third school. She started in North Dakota, but the school ended its women’s hockey program after her 2016-17 redshirt year. She then played for Mercyhurst for three years before withdrawing the NCAA Championship from the Badgers last season.
The goalkeepers originally recruited by UW have only started five of the team’s 136 games in the past four seasons, since Kristen Campbell arrived after the North Dakota shutdown. The transfer move has kept the Badgers strong in a position that has seen two Patty Kazmaier Award winners and four All-Americans for UW over the past 15 years.
Blair’s save rate of 0.935 last season was a career best, but only 13th nationally. That’s a top 10 stat for most seasons, but the shortened 2020-21 campaign scored less on average.
The development of Jane Gervais will be a focus. She wore a red shirt last season after arriving from the powerhouse Stanstead College prep team in Quebec.
24.52 | Average number of shots on target per game that Badgers goalkeepers faced last season. It was the first time since the 2013-14 season that the number was above 20.
