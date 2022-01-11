Last buzzer: ‘Tough End’ | NHL.com

Those prospects proved patently true in what turned out to be a fervent but disappointing result in the 4-3 loss to a team that now has a 13-game winning streak at home. After the Kraken defeated the Avalanche in the first period, the vaunted Colorado shooters and playmakers got the upper hand by shot on target. It eventually wore out the keeper Philipp Grubauer and his Kraken teammates.

“I thought we had the game where we wanted it,” said Marcus Johanssonone of the Kraken goalscorers. “It was a difficult end… it was a solid road race against a strong team.”

“We are proud of the effort we have made,” said coach Dave Hakstol afterwards. “But we didn’t come here to play a good hockey game. We came to win.”

Midway through the third period by the narrow margin of one goal, the Avs fired 30 shots on target and Grubauer parried with leg stretches and saves that resembled the tribute video Colorado played to thank Grubauer for all the saves during his Colorado years.

With 8:13 to go, Colorado broke the Grubauer spell and tied the game on a skate-deflected goal by defender Devon Toews, who jumped into play (he scored the overtime winner in a 5-4 win on Toronto Saturday). The goal was judged by the Toronto Hockey Operations “Situation Room” to verify that Toews did not actively kick the puck into the net.

“I don’t know what the definition of kick-in is,” Grubauer said after the game. “You’ll have to tell me.”

Hakstol had nothing but praise for Grubauer’s effort that night: “Grubi was really good tonight. On the second goal, in a rebound, they were stronger on the stick than we were. He had no chance of the third goal [the skate deflection] and that puck should have been in front of him [not ever entering the crease].”

Furious last seven minutes

With Seattle’s previous two-goal lead gone, the Kraken had no choice but to fight back with their own scoring opportunities and puck possession in the attack zone for the last seven minutes. They even clattered against a goalpost that would have evened things out.

Colorado had other ideas: Nazem Kadri ended an avalanche storm from their blue line to a deep Krakenzone lineup for Kadri to send the puck past Grubauer on the Avalanche’s 31st shot of the game.

Colorado increased to 35 shots in the closing minutes, while Seattle was stuck at 24 for several minutes. Grubauer left his net with two minutes to go for a final, but failed attempt. There was one final showdown in the strike zone for the Kraken with 27 seconds to go, but an experienced Colorado club figured out how to hold off an equaliser.

The night was up for grabs for Grubauer. He made a handful of big stops in all three bouts against his former team, having not even encountered them at the Climate Pledge Arena earlier in the season.

The cheers of “Gruuuuuu” sprang up early on and grew louder as the night and Grubauer’s vigorous effort continued. Kraken fans know how to travel and represent. You could hear some Ball Arena fans trying to compensate the Gruuuuus with a half-hearted boo.

“I wasn’t sure if that was Gruuuu’s or anger,” Grubauer said, joking but grateful for the love and support from Colorado fans, plus quite a few Kraken fans in the house Monday. “I don’t know what to say.”

Grubauer started his comments after the game by saying, “There were a lot of positives from this game, even though we didn’t win.”

He ended on an optimistic note: “It’s a very fast team. I thought we managed to keep them out.”

“It’s hard to win in this building,” Hakstol said. “They are a great team.”

On Hakstol’s note: Colorado went into the evening with 12 consecutive home wins and a 13-game run. They are 18-3 in their last 21 games, home and away.

A look at the box score after three periods showed no goals for stars like Nathan MacKinnon (12 shots against Toronto Saturday, leading all NHL players in points per game average) and Cale Makar (15 goals as a defender and on pace for the over-40s) goals ).

Press the reset button

Monday morning, Hakstol said the grueling task of facing a red-hot Colorado Avalanche squad would bring momentum swings and bumps. He preached to his players to “be in the flow and take care of every shift.”

Mission accomplished in the first period. Each of the four Kraken lines put in strong, energetic efforts during their first shifts. The Calle Jarnkrok-Yanni Gourde-Colin Blackwell line gets high marks for disrupting Colorado’s flow — not easy.

Grubauer did his job in goal, making an early save from Mikko Rantanen (16 goals already this season) and stopping eight of nine in the first 20 minutes. His only dimple in the first period was a Nicolas Aube-Kubel score from the center front, amid too much chaos in Grubauer’s fold.

The Avalanche goal was about six minutes into the period. Seattle answered three and a half minutes later with a power play. The equalizing goal started with a quick-release bullet pass from Jared McCann cross ice cream to Jordan Eberleawho just as quickly put a shot into the net for Johansson to avert the puck past Colorado goalkeeper Pavel Francouz. It marked Johansson’s third goal of the season, all rough and momentum boosters.

The only weak point in Colorado’s overall success (17-3 in the last 20 games and 9-1 in the last 10 for Monday) was a penalty kill in the bottom five of the NHL.

McCann mentality

McCann has a shoot-first mentality when the piece presents it. That’s how the Kraken jumped to a 2-1 lead in the second period here in Denver. McCann found the puck on his stick at a sharp angle, but with time and space to send a shot on target through traffic, including Johansson at the net.

McCann’s propensity to unleash his formidable and elite shot (coaches and goalkeepers say so) resulted in a go-ahead goal. Then Seattle shut down all concerns about the response to the goals among Kraken fans.

That was all after McCann’s rocket pass in the first period tied the game after a deflection from Johansson. Team player personified.

Knew it was coming…

Before the eight-day halftime break that just ended, the Kraken were dissatisfied with themselves and especially Hakstol with an energetic off-night in a 5-2 loss to Vancouver. An exception was a clicking line from Gourde between Jarnkrok and Blackwell.

That trio picked up where they left off on Monday. From their first squad, the line disrupted Colorado’s powerful offense and created scoring opportunities of their own. Blackwell delivered a proof-case goal to give the Kraken a 3-1 lead at 2:20 PM of the middle period.

The Kraken’s choice of the New York Rangers, who clearly found his way, fought for the position of the net and knocked the defender off Jamie Oleksiak‘s lob into the net from the blue line. Oleksiak, previously called up for tripping after his own miscue tried to keep the puck in the attack zone and caused him to trip his opponent instead of allowing a breakaway, was a player who needed a period and a half to launch his offensive. recover match after long break.

Aube-Kubel scored his second goal of the evening and turned it into a one-goal game after 40 minutes.

Wennberg update: back in lineup…on left wing

Alex Wennberg left the competition’s COVID-19 protocol on Monday and was available to adapt. The coaching staff made a decision during the match to play Kraken’s top 5 scorer (three goals, 14 assists – the latter links him to the injured Jaden Schwartz and Joonas Donskoic for the team leader).

Rather than play his usual central role, a role that requires greater effort and coverage in all zones, Hakstol and his assistant coaches signed Wennberg to the left wing on par with Riley Sheahan in the middle and Donskoi on the right wing.

