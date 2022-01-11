Cricket: Fairytale finish! Ross Taylor takes last wicket as Black Caps win second test against Bangladesh

Ross Taylor closed his test career with the last wicket when the Black Caps won the second test against Bangladesh. Video / Spark Sports

And so it ended, not with a cut, a sweep or a catch, but with a wicket.

Ross Taylor’s test career has ended in remarkable circumstances, with the New Zealand cricketing great taking the last wicket as the Black Caps took a smashing test win over Bangladesh.

The Black Caps forced Bangladesh at the start of the game, knocking out Bangladesh for 278, to claim the win by an innings and 117 runs.

Kyle Jamieson took four wickets, Neil Wagner three and Tim Southee and Daryl Mitchell one each, but with one wicket left and the new ball one over, the Black Caps turned to Taylor, a man with two test wickets who hadn’t bowled since 2013.

Facing Ebadot Hossain, who had previously doubled his career test runs when he turned Jamieson for four, Taylor’s first off-spinner was prodded and the second ball pushed back to him.

The third went high and Tom Latham later told Taylor that the biggest pressure he felt during the entire match was the catch at midwicket.

Ross Taylor celebrates his wicket. Photo / Getty

After taking the winning runs in the World Test Championship final, Taylor’s final moment came in the test arena to seal the Black Caps’ first win of the new World Test Championship cycle, one that took them to sixth place on the grid. the ladder brings through four of a 13 scheduled tests.

It’s also a win that at least wipes out some of the distaste for their first test defeat, with a return to a green wicket and windy conditions expected to coincide with a much stronger performance that will give the Black Caps confidence that their shock loss at the mountain was only a blip.

Two tests against South Africa in February will provide a good gauge of truth, but those matches will be played without Taylor, who played his 112th and final test as he prepared for the farewell ODIs against Australia and the Netherlands.

It didn’t look like a fairytale ending at first, with Taylor making 28 in the Black Caps’ lone at bat, but his pre-test wish to finish with a win came true, and for his bowling exploits he also claimed a catch at first slip to fire Mominul Haque.

That catch came from Wagner’s bowling, who shone on day three when he tore up the Bangladesh midfielder.

Wagner went past Chris Martin to take fifth all-time for New Zealand with 235 test wickets, marking Najmul Hossain Shanto as one of several batsmen who mistakenly believed they could attack the short-ball master.

Shanto managed to rattle Wagner over the fine leg for six, but tried to do it again and singled out Trent Boult, while Wagner’s persistence also caused Yasir Ali to drop a second ball after sniffing the gloves, but in Wagner’s next over fell when an edge to Latham exploded on the second slip.

Neil Wagner is congratulated by teammates after Yasir Ali’s sacking. Photo / Getty

That was the easiest catch Latham will make in his career, but before that he had taken one of his best, flying all the way to the left to grab one hand at his head to remove Mohammad Naim, while Tom Blundell was also excellent when he ducks to the right to grab one hand along the leg to reject Shadman Islam.

Then, after Bangladesh put up some resistance with a 101-run sixth wicket partnership, it was Wagner who started the catch, with a superb dive snare halfway through to give Mitchell his second test wicket.

Nurul Hasan was the victim of Mitchell, for 36, but Liton Das at least gave Bangladesh a positive spell after two days of Kiwi domination, with some great counter-attacks.

Liton took on 16 from a Trent Boult and Jamieson passed for 17 as he made 102 from 114 balls for his second test century.

Liton Das made an excellent century. Photo / Getty

He got more aggressive after the loss of Mehidy Hasan Miraz, caught by Latham at Jamieson and had to rely on tail order, but he shot 11 from a Jamieson to hit his milestone.

Jamieson later got his man over, Liton lbw in the trap, and as Bangladesh went to their last wicket chants started from the Hagley Oval stalwarts to give Taylor one last minute.

And so Ross Taylor walked out of the park one last time at 6:10 p.m., completing a testing career that racked up 112 games, 44 wins, 7,683 runs, 19 centuries and 163 catches.

And three wickets.