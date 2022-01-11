Georgia Beats Alabama to Win National College Football Championship





Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett fired two touchdown passes in the fourth quarter to lift the Bulldogs to their first national championship since 1980, beating Alabama 33-18. After a questionable fumble that led to a score in Alabama earlier in the period, Bennett would regroup and throw a 40-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Adonai Mitchell to get the Bulldogs back on their feet. Bennett would strike again later in the fourth with a 15-yard touchdown pass to Brock Bowers. CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM With 3:33 to go, Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback Bryce Young would get the ball back to try and force overtime. Young would throw a Pick Six at Kelee Ringo, which would seal the deal. Bennett finished 17-for-26 with 224 passing yards and two touchdown passes. Mitchell had two catches for 50 yards and Bowers had four catches for 36 yards. The game was a first half field goal fight with Alabama leading 9-6. The first touchdown of the night game in the third quarter. DOUBIT GEORGIA FUMBLE LEADS TO ALABAMA SCORE IN KEY MOMENT OF NATIONAL TITLE GAME Georgia running back James Cook galloped 67 yards to get the Bulldogs to the goal line. Two players later, Zamir White would run for the 1-yard score. The extra point put Georgia at 13-9 with 1:20 left in the third quarter. On the next drive, Young would connect with Agiye Hall with wide receiver for 28 yards to set up a 1st and target from the 5-yard line. Alabama, however, would fail to squeeze it and settle for their fourth field goal of the game and narrow the deficit to 13-12. The questionable fumble came in the fourth quarter. Alabama was able to pressure Bennett and it looked like he could throw the ball away before being tackled with a loss. The ball bounced off and into the hands of Brian Branch, who then stepped out of bounds. The umpires would rule that the ball had actually tripped by Bennett and recovered by Branch before the defender stepped out of bounds. ALABAMA’S JAMESON WILLIAMS LEAVES NATIONAL TITLE MATCH WITH APPARENT KNEE Injury After further investigation, the call was on the field. Young would capitalize and throw a touchdown pass to Cameron Latu to rise 18-13. It would be the last time Alabama scored. Bennett would show some resilience and put together some solid checkers that would end in scores. Georgia defeated Alabama 27-9 in the second half. Young went 35-for-57 with 369 passing yards, a touchdown pass and two interceptions. Brian Robinson Jr. finished with 68 yards on 22 carries. The Crimson Tide offense took a hit when Jameson Williams left with a knee injury and it may have changed the way the offense was played. CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP Georgia will finish the season with a 14-1 record and eventually take the big win over Alabama.

