Focus on health at St John’s Tuesday table tennis | Boorowa News





When sports journalist Wally Mason recently visited his Boorowa family in Sydney, he came across a sporting activity that he usually doesn't cover. "They worked up a sweat, well, a little sweat, but hearts were definitely beating on Tuesday morning at St. John's Church Hall," he said. "That's what an hour or two of table tennis will do for you — get the heart beating strong, improve cardiovascular health, cognitive performance and balance while strengthening your core muscles." Wally indicated it may not be Olympic standard where the ball moves so fast it's a blur and the athletes are super fit, but at St John's senior table tennis they are competing for something more important than medals – it helps keep them healthy. to keep. He said there were three tables in use when he came in recently, with tight matches being fought on all of them. It was serious stuff, with bragging rights up for grabs. Wally relied on statistics to indicate that only a third of Australians over the age of 55 meet national guidelines for the amount of physical activity to stay in good shape and Table Tennis NSW thinks they have the answer, citing a series of studies showing that recreational table tennis increases concentration and alertness, stimulates brain function, aids tactical thinking skills and coordination and provides valuable aerobic activity. The Over-50s magazine recently named table tennis as one of the top sporting activities for older Australians. There's even some evidence that regular table tennis helps reduce the risk of diseases like dementia by training your cognitive skills. "But aside from the health benefits," said Wally, "one of the most important aspects of St John's table tennis became apparent towards the end of my recent visit. The ten or so participants sat around a long table for a cup of tea or coffee and a yarn after their playing". "A regular game of table tennis, and the socialization that comes with it, can be a real mental health tonic." A final word comes from local contestant Ron Hoile, a major performer with the table tennis bat. "A revival of past sporting efforts is evident as people hone their existing skills that have been dormant for many years," he said. "All the players, both men and women, hover around 80, some well exceeding that. "Heart pumping, sharpening and decision-making sensations are experienced as the heart rate rises in accordance with exertion and joy. "Well, it can be said that we are walking away from our sporting foray in good shape. Amen!"

