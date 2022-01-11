College Football Rankings: RJ Young’s Top 25 for Season 2022

Through RJ Young

FOX Sports College Football Writer

While the national championship was still in the balance, programs across the country exchanged coaches, expanded their signing classes, and won and lost players through the transfer portal.

As we head into the 2022 outdoor season, these are my Top 25 teams for next season.

1. Alabama

I highly value returning quarterbacks. Heisman Trophy winner Bryce Young will be there for another season, so if Jameson Williams doesn’t pick the 2022 NFL Draft (and fully recover from Monday night’s injury), the best QB-WR duo in the sport in being Tuscaloosa.

2. Ohio state

The Buckeyes return three dynamic players on offense: QB CJ Stroud, wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba and running back TreVeyon Henderson.

Ryan Day has enlisted former Oklahoma State aide Jim Knowles to revive the Buckeyes’ defenses. If Knowles accomplishes his task, Ohio State will be favorites to win the national title in January 2023.

3. Texas A&M

Alabama set the record for highest-ranking recruiting ranking in history with its 2021 alien class. All A&M did this year was break it.

If Max Johnson or Haynes King excel in QB, the Aggies could be great. But they haven’t won a conference title since 1998 and not a national title since 1939.

4. Georgia

UGA is a top-five team by talent alone. If Kirby Smart lands the Defensive Coordinator’s appointment, the Dawgs can make another run at the CFP.

‘You should be here forever’ – RJ Young on Georgia’s CFP title RJ Young explains the ramifications for the Georgia Bulldogs after beating Alabama in the CFP National Championship. Young analyzes the expectations for the Bulldogs’ progress.

5. Michigan

This only applies if Jim Harbaugh is head coach at the start of the 2022 season. He is rumored to be considering a return to the NFL.

6. Arkansas

Sam Pittman held on to two much sought-after coordinators and quarterback KJ Jefferson. The continuity of the Hogs will pay off in 2022.

7. Baylor

No one has experienced a more satisfying turnaround than Baylor coach Dave Aranda. In 2020, the Bears won just two games. In 2021 they won 12 and the Sugar Bowl.

Aranda returns as both coordinators and a potential breakout star in quarterback Blake Shapen, who led the Bears to victory in the Big 12 Championship Game.

8. our lady

Hiring Marcus Freeman as head coach and retaining offensive coordinator Tommy Rees will pay off for the Fighting Irish, who will be chasing the national title even after losing to All-American defending defender Kyle Hamilton in the draft.

In fact, ND has already earned a pledge from Hamilton’s likely replacement: former Northwestern All-American DB Brandon Joseph.

9. Utah

Kyle Whittingham and the Utes are consistently undervalued outside of Salt Lake City.

10. Michigan state

Kenneth Walker III’s loss to the NFL will be felt, but the addition of Jalen Berger, the former Wisconsin setback, means Mel Tucker will have a new whistleblower back.

11. be miss

Lane Kiffin added former Texas Christian five-star running back Zach Evans, but lost defensive coordinator DJ Durkin, offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby and quarterback Matt Corral. Kiffin figures to find a suitable replacement for Corral and continue a powerful attack.

12. Clemson

Death, taxes and Dabo Swinney winning 10 matches each season.

13. Cincinnati

Luke Fickell will have to do his best job as a coach since he took over at Cincinnati if he hopes to compete for the AAC title in 2022. He lost to All-American defensive back Ahmad Gardner, returning Jerome Ford and quarterback Desmond Ridder to the draft and offensive coordinator Mike Denbrock to LSU.

If anyone can do it, it’s Fickell. In 2021, he lost to former Cincy defense coordinator Marcus Freeman to Notre Dame. He responded with an undefeated regular season, earning the accolade as the first Group of 5 program to receive an invitation to the College Football Playoff.

14. Wake Forest

Demon Deacons coach Dave Clawson returns QB Sam Hartman and a group of talented upperclassmen.

15. Houston

Dana Holgorsen develops the Cougars into a potential Big 12 Power at least a year before the move.

16. State of Oklahoma

Mike Gundy has institutional support that other coaches can only dream of, and he’s made a living developing lesser-known coaches, such as new Ohio State Defensive Coordinator Knowles and Penn State Offensive Coordinator Mike Yurcich.

17. BYU

The Cougars would have played for a Pac-12 championship if only they had been members in 2021. After winning two consecutive seasons of 10 or more games, BYU plunges into the national title conversation.

18. Iowa

Most years the Hawkeyes look like a team that doesn’t have an elite star, and most years they overcome that.

19. Oregon

Oregon responded to the loss of Mario Cristobal by hiring a coordinator to coach in the national title game. There’s little doubt that Dan Lanning will have the Ducks vying for the Pac-12 North title.

20. Coastal Carolina

CCU coach Jamey Chadwell and the Chants have earned the benefit of every doubt after winning 11 games in consecutive seasons. Chadwell returns as quarterback Grayson McCall, who quietly set the NCAA single-season efficiency record in 2021 (207.6).

21. Kentucky

Mark Stoops is building to compete with Georgia for the SEC East, and his mix of physicality on offense and stifling defense could eventually get the Wildcats there.

22. Purdue

Jeff Brohm has his quarterback, as former walk-on Aidan O’Connell, who threw more than 500 yards in the Music City Bowl, will return in 2022. If Brohm now finds a replacement for NFL-bound wideout David Bell, the Ketelmakers will be able to start faster in 2022 and finish just as strong as they did in 2021.

23. Oklahoma

After years of raising the score, Oklahoma hired Brent Venables to stop opponents from scoring. With Lebby as the new offensive coordinator, Sooners fans hope their team can lead the country in the scoring margin.

24. Texas

Steve Sarkisian responded to a 5-7 debut season by landing the No. 1 player on the 2022 transfer portal, former Ohio State QB Quinn Ewers.

25. USC

Lincoln Riley dropped the biggest bombshell in college football when he left Norman, Oklahoma, for Los Angeles and the Coliseum. Riley has built one of the best reputations in the sport for developing quarterbacks, scoring points and winning games.

With a staff of five assistants working for Riley in Oklahoma and a recruiting class in 2022 climbing the ranks, USC should challenge Utah for the Pac-12 South crown.

RJ Young is a national college football writer and analyst for FOX Sports and the host of the podcast “ The #1 ranked show with RJ Young .” Follow him on Twitter @RJ_Young and subscribe to “ The RJ Young Show ” on YouTube. He’s not on a StepMill.

