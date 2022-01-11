‘Roger Federer was very frustrated after losing to Rafael Nadal,’ tennis journalist..





Simon Graf, the author of a book on Roger Federer’s career, spoke about Federer’s rivalry with Rafael Nadal and their remarkable Major final. Graf believes Roger somehow ruined Rafa’s celebration at the 2009 Australian Open after bursting into tears during the ceremony. Still, he understands how disappointed Roger was after that heavy loss. Nadal’s only Melbourne trophy came in 2009 and he had to give his 120% to lift the trophy, nearly ten hours on the pitch against Fernando Verdasco and Roger Federer! With almost nothing left in the tank, Rafa rallied in the deciding set against his main rival to celebrate the first Major crown on hard court and third title in the previous four Major events! In the semi-final, Rafa defeated compatriot Fernando Verdasco 6-7, 6-4, 7-6, 6-7, 6-4 in five hours and ten minutes, in one of the most special encounters in Melbourne Park! Nadal won one point more than Verdasco, served well and was broken twice after only four break chances for his compatriot. Verdasco gave his all to stay in touch with the world’s leading player in his first Major semifinal, knocking down 16 of 20 break chances and pushing Rafa to the limit. The elder Spaniard fired nearly 100 winners and more than 60 unforced errors, overpowering Rafa in the more extensive exchanges but losing ground in the shortest to four strokes. Nadal had to endure another marathon on his way to the title, despite having barely anything in his body! In their first Australian Open meeting, three-time Australian Open champion Roger Federer stood between Nadal and the sixth Major crown. The showdown turned into an open war between the world’s most prominent players before Nadal scored a memorable 7-5, 3-6, 7-6, 3-6, 6-2 victory in four hours and 19 minutes to claim the trophy in the final. wait to drag. Rafael Nadal defeated Roger Federer in five sets at the 2009 Australian Open. The Spaniard had little time to recover after the game in the semi-final. However, he tried to get a good start against Roger and find the remaining strength in his body to cross the finish line first and write history books. Federer won one point more than Nadal, but not the points that mattered most in the decision, losing the serve seven times and converting six of the 19 break chances. Roger kept in touch with Rafa in the more extended points but it wasn’t enough to carry him home, he lost ground in the final set and had Rafa sprint over the top and celebrate the title. “Roger was very upset after losing that final. I think he lost a big chance to win the title, and he should have taken that game. Nadal had a tough semi-final game against Verdasco, and Federer should have been fresher. However, that was not the case in the fifth set. It was a shame that he broke down in tears because he ruined the moment for Rafa, who had been criticized quite a bit. It’s just how he is; he is an emotional man. I don’t think he’s a big loser; he hates losing. He had to learn to lose after he was dethroned and started losing more and more,” said Simon Graf.

