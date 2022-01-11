Colorado Avalanche Game Day: Grubauer And Kraken Are Coming To Ball Arena





Tonight, the Seattle Kraken will face the Colorado Avalanche at the Ball Arena for the first time in franchise history. In July 2021, we saw former Avalanche netminder Philipp Gruabauer sign a six-year $35.4 million contract with the league’s newest team in the Kraken. His return to Denver will no doubt be celebrated, and rightly so. Grubauer is the 5th winning goalkeeper in Avalanche history and recorded a .918 rescue rate in Burgundy. Joonas Donskoi will also return to Ball Arena. Colorado avalanche Avs enter tonight’s game as one of the hottest teams in the league. They are in the top 5 in terms of points percentage, securing 71% of possible points over thirty-one games played. The Avalanche are undefeated in 2022 and are looking to extend their winning streak to five games tonight. Colorado’s comeback/overtime win last Saturday at the Toronto Maple Leaves should serve as a boost to an already buzzing avalanche team. Head Coach Jared Bednar is changing the Avalanche penalty kill unit in personnel and schedule, according to DNVR’s Jesse Montano. These changes should come as no surprise as HP appears to be the only glaring weakness in Colorado’s approach. The Avalanche will take place without Captain Gabriel Landesog, who has put in place the COVID protocol. Landeskog has scored five goals in his last five games and was named the NHL’s First Star of the Week. On the bright side, we may see the return of forward Valeri Nichushkin. Gabriel Landeskog tested positive for COVID-19, Jared Bednar said. #Avs Peter Baugh (@Peter_Baugh) January 10, 2022 FORWARD Andre Burakovsky – Nathan MacKinnon – Mikko Rantanen Valeri Nichushkin – Nazem Kadri – Logan OConnor JT Compher – Alex Newhook – Nicolas Aube-Kubel Kurtis MacDermid – Tyson Jost – Darren Helm DEFENDERS Devon Toews – Cale Makari Bowen Byram – Samuel Girard Erik Johnson – Ryan Murray SEATTLE CRACKING The Kraken have had the quintessential scoop for an expansion team. We have not yet seen the immediate success that the Vegas Golden Knights were lucky enough to experience. Seattle is among the league’s lowest feeders, racking up just twenty-four points through thirty-three games. Winger Jordan Eberle was a bright spot in an otherwise bleak year. He leads the team in points with twenty-two and has scored twelve goals this season. FORWARD Marcus Johansson – Jared McCann – Jordan Eberle Calle Jarnkrok – Yanni Gourde – Colin Blackwell Ryan Donato – Alex Wannberg – Joonas Donskoi Morgan Geekie – Riley Sheahan – Mason Appleton DEFENDERS Mark Giordano – Jamie Oleksiak Carson Soucy – Adam Larsson Vince Dunn – William Borgen GOAL TENDERS Pavel Francouz gets his first start for Colorado since returning from injury. After pitching in a 3-0 game against the Maple Leafs, he looked solid in the net. He even made a game-saving stop in OT that gave the Avs a chance to secure the OT point. Given Grubauer’s history with the Avalanche, the Kraken will likely launch Philipp unless something unforeseen happens. Grubauer comes in with a 0.882 SV% and a GAA of 3.3. Philipp Grubauer is the first to leave the ice at Seattle’s morning skate, so it looks like he’s in line to start against the #Avs. French vs. Grubauer Peter Baugh (@Peter_Baugh) January 10, 2022

