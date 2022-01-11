Double electric fence, but more stabbing irregularly into Hungary





02:47 A pair of heavy winter gloves lies next to the fence on the Hungarian side of the border. There’s another couple a few yards away, and more as you walk past the gate. An electricity warning sign on the fence provides a clue to the glove puzzle. Migrants use them when crossing the barrier to protect themselves from the electrical current flowing through the fence wires. Regardless of the 3-meter-high double fence, the barbed wire and lots of high-tech equipment, people determined to migrate still find a way into Hungary. A discarded thick glove, one of many left by migrants at the border after climbing the electric fence. /CGTN A discarded thick glove, one of many left by migrants at the border after climbing the electric fence. /CGTN According to the Hungarian police, three times as many people were detained at the border with Serbia in 2021 as in the previous year, an increase from 17,000 to 54,000. The COVID-19 pandemic has temporarily affected the route of the so-called Balkan migrants, but has not stopped thousands of desperate people seeking a better life. What has changed is the demographics of those who crossed before there were many families, but the vast majority in the latest wave are single, young men. That brings additional problems, as Colonel Jeno Szilassi-Horvath of the Csongrad-Csanad County Police Station told us. “The main problem is that since May of last year there have been more attacks on our police and armed forces. They usually throw stones and pieces of concrete at my colleagues and their vehicles. This has not been the case in recent years. Young men aged 16, 17 up to 30 years.” READ MORE UK hit by bird flu outbreak What you need to know about lateral flow testing Top Stories in China in 2021 Faris Ibrahimi keeps crossing over to Hungary and returning to Serbia, but says he is determined to keep trying to enter the country. /CGTN Faris Ibrahimi keeps crossing over to Hungary and returning to Serbia, but says he is determined to keep trying to enter the country. /CGTN We went deeper into Hungarian territory with the two-man patrol of the state-sponsored Guardia Civil. They are volunteers who help the police to catch the migrants. In the forest, about 8 km from the border, we found many discarded ID cards, sleeping bags, empty energy drink cans evidence that this was a resting place for migrants who had just clambered over the fence. “They mainly cause problems for the farm workers by trampling crops and cutting foil. It is serious damage for them,” said Laszlo Sarkozi, head of the Morahalom Guardia Civil. “Migrants also enter abandoned farms and even if they find a stove in it that they could use, they would rather light a fire in the center of the room.” On the Serbian side of the border, a few kilometers away, is a migrant camp housing more than 200 people. There we met Faris Ibrahimi, 20, who left Morocco four years ago. So far he has tried 21 times to enter Hungary… and he has been caught every time. “[They are] sometimes difficult, sometimes fun. Every time it depends on the police officer there. So if the cop is good, you’ll be fine. You don’t get hit, punched or anything. But if the cops aren’t okay, they’ll break your phone and beat you.” Still, Faris is not deterred and next week he will try again to enter Hungary. For the 22nd time.

