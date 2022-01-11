Bills Coaches Prepare for Wild Card Chess Game with Patriots





Leslie Frazier said he hadn’t heard of reports that the Chicago Bears wanted to interview him for their position as head coach after he spent Monday preparing for a third meeting with the New England Patriots. Call it a byproduct of the short week. “It’s almost like being in a cave and working as hard as you can to get up to speed,” Bills defensive coordinator said Monday night. It’s been 35 days since the Patriots defeated the Bills 14-10 on a blistering Monday night at Highmark Stadium. It’s only been 15 days since the Bills retaliated with a 33-21 win at Foxborough, ultimately paving the way for a second straight AFC East title. Both teams have five days to prepare for the trilogy’s final, a win-or-go-home Wild Card game at Orchard Park on Saturday night. The chess match started Monday. “That way, they’re incredible at how they can change things and what Coach (Bill) Belichick is doing to stay one step ahead,” said Bills head coach Sean McDermott. “So we clearly have our work ahead of us. It’s a short week here in some ways, so we need to get ready to leave in a short time. So that’s going to be the challenge for us.” The Patriots were stubborn in their devotion to the run on the first encounter, attempting just three passes amid winds ranging from 25 to 30 miles per hour. They landed a total of 222 yards, including a 64-yard run from Damien Harris that accounted for half their points. They brought in sixth offensive lineman Mike Onwenu on 29 of 46 runs. Three weeks later it was a different story. Probably a byproduct of both calmer weather and playing from behind, the Patriots threw the ball 32 times and ran it 27 times. The Bills, who could rely more often on their nickel base defenses, kept rookie quarterback Mac Jones at a season-low passer rating of 31.4. . There are many questions prior to meeting No. 3. How heavily will the Patriots lean on their run game? What role will the weather play? How heavy will the bills hold Isaiah McKenzie, who starting in the absence of Cole Beasley amassed a career-high 125 yards on 11 catches in the win at Foxborough? How would the patriots counter McKenzie’s involvement? “There’s a good familiarity with the players and the matchups and things like that, but you know, schedules change,” said offensive coordinator Brian Daboll. “Every game is its own game, especially against a team like this that can no longer be true.” Here are more notes from Monday’s media sessions with McDermott, Daboll and Frazier.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.buffalobills.com/news/bills-coaches-prep-for-wild-card-chess-match-with-patriots The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos